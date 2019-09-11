From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 11, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Obituary for Maggie G. Puckett.” Mrs. Maggie Gwyn Puckett, 80, of Banner Elk, NC died in Portsmouth, Va. General Hospital after a one-day stay. She is survived by three sons: Robert P. Puckett of Bakersfield, Calif., Charles Puckett of Lebec, Colo., and Grover C. Puckett of Richmond, Calif.; three Daughters: Mrs. Roosevelt Gwyn and Mrs. Otis Smith of Banner Elk and Mrs. Claude Bare of Portsmouth, Va.; three Sisters: Mrs. Rhonda Miller of Johnson City Tenn., Mrs. Mary E. Trivett of Kannapolis, NC, and Mrs. Will Blair of Banner Elk; 25 Grandchildren and 30 Great-grandchildren. Service will be held in the Elk Valley Baptist Church on Friday at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Elk Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lonnie Aldridge, Gary Aldridge, Dennis Cook, Tommy Vance, and Luther Riddle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
40 years ago: The Sept. 13, 1979, edition of The AJT featured the photo “Masters of Hang Gliding Goes.” Masters of Hang Gliding Championship takes place Sept. 11-16, 1979. Johnny Corr from England, Steve Mover from Australia, Dave Moyes form Australia, Dave Rodriguez from the USA, Epic Raymond from USA, Mitsuo Nishinq from Japan are part of an international field of hang glider pilots that is probably the most competitive ever assembled in the US. The event is set for Grandfather Mountain this week as the Masters of Hang Gliding Championship gets under way. Among the 27 contestants is British Champion Johnny Corr. French Champion for the past four years Gerred Thevenot, Legendary Australian entry Steve Moyes and top Japanese flyer Mitsuo Nishino. Masters Champion David Rodriguez of Draper, Utah and Eric Raymond, winner of the US Nationals last month in his home state of California, will headline the list of 22 US hang glider pilots.
30 years ago: The Sept. 14, 1989, edition of The AJT featured the story “LMC Men’s Player of the Week.” Head Coach Dave Munson has named John Clark as the men’s soccer “Player of the Week.” The 6’1’’, 170 lb. freshman from Porthcall, Wales recorded two shutouts as goalie in the Bobcat victories over Hiwassee (8-0) and Anderson (1-0). “John is physically mature (he’s 21 years old) and has a lot of experience. He has played for some excellent English club teams,” according to Munson. Mr. Clark will be recognized with a free meal compliments of Frank Liberstein of Banner Elk Cafe.
20 years ago: The Sept 9, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Avery students fare well on SATs.” Avery County Scholastic Assessment Test scores for 1999 are among the top 18 in the state, according to figures released last week by the State Department of Public Instruction. Avery High students bettered the state average on the Scholastic Assessment Test for 1998-1999, but fell below the national average. The high school’s seniors had a mean score of 1,011 — 507 on the verbal portion and 504 in math. The total mean average score was NC was 986, while the national average score was 1016. Seventy or 54.3 percent of Avery’s seniors took the SAT. Statewide, the average SAT score (986) moved up four points for 1998, while the national average (1016) dropped one point. Avery was also five points below its 1998 score of 1016, but was four ahead of its total of two years ago. In 1995, Avery had a total mean score of 994. Students in NC taking the SAT in 1998-99 averaged 493 on both verbal and math sections of the test.
