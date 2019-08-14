From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 14, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Camera Subjects.” Mildred, the “tame wild bear” at Grandfather Mountain will be joined by Darby Hinton, television son of Daniel Boone, in posing for the amateur and professional cameramen at the annual Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic on August 16 and 17. Hollywood star Jon Hall and clown Emmett Kelly, Jr. are also on the program that is sponsored by the Carolinas Press Photographers Association.
40 years ago: The Aug. 9, 1979, edition of The AJT featured the story “New Principal of Crossnore Newland Grade School.” Boyd Barrier of Jonas Ridge has been chosen as principal of the Crossnore Newland 7th and 8th grade school. Barrier is the former principal of Elk Park and Newland, headmaster of Piedmont Academy and has taught junior high in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Burke County. He was school principal in the Wilkes County system for three years prior to accepting a position as curriculum coordinator for Watauga County for one year. For the past four years he has served as Director of Federal Programs for Watauga County.
30 years ago: The Aug. 10, 1989, edition of The AJT featured the picture “These Are My Mountains.” N.J. MacDonald, age 94, of Linville sings “These Are My Mountains” to wife Helen (both in wheelchairs) as they join the “What-cha-ma-call-it-a-thon” to raise money for Hospice of Avery County on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Lees-McRae track. More than $2,700 was raised through pledges for miles walked by participants to go toward care for the terminally ill in what promises to become an annual event.
20 years ago: The Aug. 12, 1999, edition of The AJT featured the picture “Fifty years ago.” Shown in a photo are school bus drivers for Cranberry High School in the year 1949. Pictured left to right are Bill isaacs, R.L. Harmon, Curtis Hughes, Boston Pritchard, Ben Hayes, Rock Hall and Grant Townsend.
