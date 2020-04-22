Patricia Galloway’s house sits atop a hillside in Newland overlooking two other houses below her that were also constructed by Habitat For Humanity.
Galloway’s view from her house does not cover the whole expanse of the Blue Ridge Mountains like other houses in the area, nor does her house come complete with hiking trails, swimming pools or a winery attached. What Galloway’s house comes with is a sense of contentment, a feeling that others who have also been on the brink of homelessness feel when that looming sense of uncertainty is finally over and they can breathe a sigh of relief. For Galloway, her house is more than just four walls and a roof over her head; it is home.
Galloway lives by herself, but she does not live alone. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s home comes complete with two bedrooms, one bathroom, plenty of living room space, energy-efficient appliances, space for her dogs, Mayflower and Sarge, and is handicap-accessible in the event that one day Galloway is in need of a wheelchair.
While Habitat For Humanity was in the process of building her home, she and her husband, Rich, had handpicked their own amenities, including the green paint that lines the walls. The couple was almost unable to see these little choices come to fruition, since by the time they were nearly ready to move in, their combined income had exceeded HFH’s guidelines. Yet, HFH allowed them move in anyway.
“I’m not a sit-around-and-eat-bonbons type of woman,” Galloway admits.
Slightly more than a year ago, the couple was preparing for their move, packing boxes and organizing their furniture when one morning Galloway woke up and her husband did not.
The couple’s romance had been kindled out of a therapy session at the office of Veterans’ Affairs. When Galloway and her husband married, she had already been a widow for 13 years. Rich had served in the U.S. Air Force, and during his service he had fallen 100 feet off a mountain while on active duty. He had served in Desert Storm and had developed Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease due to being exposed to burning oil fields. Complications with the opioids he had been prescribed caused breathing abnormalities in his sleep.
“[That morning] I got up because my husband was snoring. I [pushed] on his shoulder so he could quit snoring, and I let him sleep because between his chronic pain, his PTSD and acid reflux, he didn’t sleep well. I went back an hour later, and he was dead as he could be,” Galloway recalled.
Galloway describes the feeling of losing a spouse as being similar to losing a limb, and it’s a feeling that she hopes one stays ignorant of for as long as possible. The couple was barely together for two-and-a-half years when Rich passed away. Galloway thought they were bound to spend the rest of their lives together, but as Galloway knows, tragedy has a way of rearing its ugly head when it is least expected.
“I know people who are angry at God for similar things, and I don’t know what to tell them,” Galloway said. “Because when I have faced adversity in my life, I had ran to God for help in it. [But there have been] times when I have asked, ‘God, why do I always have to be the one to go through this?’ And He said, ‘Because I know you will.’”
A native of Iowa, Galloway joined the Marine Corps when she was 23 years old to help fund her college education. She traveled to Des Moines where she took the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery before she was shipped out to Parris Island, S.C. to attend basic training.
“My recruiter said, ‘You can have any job in the Marine Corps you want, but I would never let you work on my car,” Galloway said.
Galloway attended advanced training in Norfolk, Va., where she learned to prepare load plans on the computer for aircraft and ships in the event of a deployment. When she arrived at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, NC, the higher-ups found out she could type, and she was placed in the generals’ building where she performed administrative work.
Galloway had been on active duty for only eight months when she was injured. She was riding her gunnery sergeant’s bicycle to drop off paperwork at the front gate when a car ran her off the road.
“I went flying over the handlebars and did a handstand on one arm and completely demolished my ligament in my left wrist. It was not good,” Galloway said.
She spent the rest of her time in the military on medical hold before receiving a medical discharge. Adjusting to civilian life was not easy.
“What I know now was when I was coming out of the Marine Corps, I was struggling with what they call adjustment disorder, because I had lost my livelihood and lost my military career. I was struggling with clinical depression and didn’t even know what that was. It wasn’t as widely talked about or known in the 1980s either,” Galloway said.
Galloway spent the next 30 years living off the coast of NC near the air station. There she met her first husband, who lived next door to her and was also a Marine. During the time, Galloway frequented the VA due to the problems associated with her wrist injury, but later events would lead her to dealing with mental health issues. Less than two years after her first husband passed away, Galloway was diagnosed with cancer.
“Nothing knocks the flup out of your life like a doctor looking you in the face and telling you you have cancer,” Galloway said.
Galloway spent six years battling the disease, going through six rounds of chemotherapy, a hysterectomy and double mastectomies to defeat the disease.
“Having overcome that, in a job interview people ask, ‘What is your greatest accomplishment?’ I always tell them that I survived cancer,” Galloway said.
Indeed Galloway had survived, but not without the experience having taken its toll. In 1994, she realized that there was something off mentally, and went to the doctor to address it.
“I said, ‘Look, I got these physical issues that I’m aware of, but I have to tell you I think there’s something wrong with my brain,” Galloway said. “She said, ‘You don’t know how much easier you just made my job, because you believe that.’ There’s a lot of people who go through traumatic issues that end up with clinical depression, but they don’t understand what that means. So when you tell them that, they think it’s all in their head and they don’t come back. They don’t get help for their depression. They don’t get help for their physical issues. They just get worse.”
Galloway was put on anti-depressant medication for the first time after more than a decade of not knowing what was wrong with her. She said the treatment worked wonders and she suddenly felt like “a whole new person.” Depression did not bother her again for the next 20 years.
In August 2013, Galloway moved to Avery County. A mixup in the claims system at the VA near Cherry Point caused Galloway to go six months without being able to pay rent. Undergoing shoulder surgery at the time, Galloway had to come to an agreement with her landlord so she would not be evicted. She was eventually able to pay the landlord the money she owed him, but to do so she decided to move in with a group of friends she knew who lived on the south end of Avery County. She packed up the car she was living in at the time and drove across the state, not stopping until she saw mountains.
“Avery County just took me in when I was at a pretty low spot. People have been there for me and supported me. They gave me food. They helped me pay my light bill. The cool thing about Avery County is the entire county is like one big family,” Galloway said.
While unable to work due to her shoulder surgery, Galloway began volunteering at the Avery County Pregnancy and Resource Center. She was later able to get into the medical field as a nurse’s aide through vocational rehabilitation services. Her employment allowed her to move into subsidized housing. Although grateful to have a stable room over her head, she soon realized the program’s limitations.
“The frustrating part about subsidized housing is that once you get in there, it’s hard to get out,” Galloway said. “Because every time I got a raise or they increased my hours or anything that bettered my situation financially, the housing people had to increase my rent and the food stamp people had to cut my benefits. So one day, I said, ‘I’m here to advise you that I have more income because I’m an honest person, but I want to complain because now you’re going to up my rent and social services is going to cut my food stamps. How do you expect anyone to ever get out of here?’ and she said, ‘They don’t.’ I said, ‘I understand, but by the grace of God, I’m finding a way out of here.’”
Galloway was eventually able to advance in her job and moved out of subsidized housing and into a trailer which had become more affordable than the subsidized units. During her time at the pregnancy center, Galloway became involved with HFH and learned that the housing organization, which is the only housing developing in Avery County that builds homes less than $300,000, would in fact take the case of a single, widowed Marine.
Galloway filed her application, went through the process of credit checks and background checks and met the income requirement, a safeguard put in place to ensure that the potential homeowner is able to afford their new house which is sold to them at the home’s actual value.
Once Galloway was accepted by HFH, she began working toward her 250 required sweat-equity hours. It took her three years to complete, which Galloway spent most of that time volunteering by processing newsletters and working on the organization’s mailing list. She also moved into a HFH house in Milford Meadows while she and her second husband’s home was being constructed.
“[HFH] doesn’t want people who are just trying to get a home. They want people who want to partner with HFH,” Galloway said.
On the fateful day Rich passed away, Galloway was greeted by the warmth of the community. HFH Executive Director Christon Clark and Julian, an HFH board member, stayed with her, along with EMS and the detectives from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
“I was thankful for that, that I wasn’t going through that all by myself,” Galloway said.
It was around this time that Galloway’s mother and brother also passed away.
“My brain just shut down,” Galloway said. “But this time I knew where to go. I called the [VA] domiciliary and said, ‘I need help.’”
While sitting in her home with her dogs nearby, Galloway reflected on what has been able to pull her out of the series of unfortunate events she has found herself in throughout her life.
“I’ll tell you, I’m a woman of faith, and if it were not for the fact that I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, I would be in a hospital in a corner eating Jell-o. I’m telling you, that has been my rock,” she said. “That has been what I turn to through all of this. People will say, ‘God should be enough. You don’t need mental health treatment.’ I have a rock solid faith in God, but I am still human. The first doctor who treated me with depression said, ‘You can have all the faith in the world, but when you go through what you’ve been through, it depletes your brain chemicals, and if you don’t do something to replenish those brain chemicals, you’re not going to get better.’ There’s no disgrace in saying, ‘I need help.’ There’s no disgrace in saying, ‘I need medication’... Everything I have gone through, there has always been something good to come out of it, whether it be my own growth or being able to be there for somebody else... For me God is my commander and chief. If I’m still here, then God has something for me to do.”
