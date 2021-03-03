NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education came together on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to hold a meeting in conjunction with representatives of Branch Builds and Boomerang Design to discuss roadblocks impeding the progress of the high school project.
After Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman opened the meeting, Project Superintendent of Branch Builds Mike Love updated the boards on several factors that have contributed to the slow progress of the construction of the new wing of the high school.
“The completion date we sent out yesterday morning is August 5 and that’s attainable. However, it’s dependent on several critical factors,” Love said. “First and foremost, the biggest factor we’ve dealt with up here is the weather, and in the schedule, which we haven’t done to this point but this one has it in it, the weather days that are allowed for the (specification) matches up with the schedule. So in a couple of those school board meetings, you said, ‘Why is it slipping?’ Well, we didn’t build those days into our schedule. That’s why some of it had slipped. That is built into the schedule we had issued yesterday as well.”
Love went on to the explain that the company has had to change its sequencing, or the way in which it originally planned to complete the project. Instead of completing the project in two phases, Loved explained that the project has now been divided into six phases, resulting in a need for 15 crane mobilizations instead of five.
Another factor setting the project back is roofing. Love said that crews needed five clear days without rain or snow in order to complete the roof. Love expects the completed metal roof to be on the building within 45 days. The project is currently under a temporary weather-resistant structure.
“We were hoping to have it done by November, and here it is toward the end of February and we haven’t found that amount of time,” Love said. “We have plans within the next two-and-a-half weeks to have the science wing done as well.”
As explained by Branch Builds Senior Project Manager Greg Cook, the major issue holding the project back is soil nailing issues located at various points around the construction site. Soil nailing is a construction technique that is used to reinforce unstable soil, as well as to stabilize natural slopes that are present around the construction site, of which the high school has several. Until these problems are remedied, construction crews cannot move forward with other items, such as safely completing excavations, relocating the existing sanitary sewer from pod 100 to the tie-in at the science labs, and completing the grading between pod 100 and the new classrooms, among a litany of other items.
Construction crews had previously completed the soil nailing at the site of the school’s original entrance in order to stabilize the slope, yet the process had taken some time to complete. Now, similar issues are occurring at other points around the new wing of the high school, specifically in the triangle-shaped area between pod 300 and the existing science wing. Cook explained that without access to this area, crews will be unable to dry-in the south wall of the science lab or be able to install the acid tank, which would essentially make the new science classrooms unusable.
“What we’re proposing as an option is in place of the retaining wall, we would like to do another round of soil nails that would be incorporated as part of the permanent wall. That would allow us to do the excavation, do proper grading, put all the infrastructure in and do finishes in this time frame. In our opinion, that’s the logical way to go about it,” Cook said.
According to Cook, the area between the south side of the science classrooms and the existent building (pod 100) did not provide enough space for crews to work. The requirement by the Fire Marshal to install a structure in the area made the situation more difficult, giving crews only about 25 feet to work. However, the structure has since been allowed to be removed. The original plan was to build a retaining wall in this area, but it has yet to be constructed.
Pod 100, as well as pod 200, are planned to be demolished, and part of the retaining wall will be built in its place. However, the partial completion of the wall that was planned to be built before pod 100 is demolished has yet to be completed. The rest of the wall was planned to be completed after pod 100 had been removed.
The problems with the soil, Cook said, were “unforeseen.” Additionally, the presence of pod 100 presents challenges in regard to retaining the soil in that area, since the building is higher in elevation and nailing through the soil too close to the building would present problems once the building is ready to be demolished.
“What you’re talking about is shoring that area,” Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said. “This is a far smaller scale of soil nailing than what we looked at when we did pod 300 (or the building that was connected to the original entrance). We need perspective here, because we got burnt on the first one. It took six weeks or more away and a boatload of money. So when we hear soil nailing, we think, ‘Why do we have to do it again?’”
Cook responded that if pod 100 was not there, the crews would be able to excavate and go ahead and put up the retaining wall. However, the problem exists with the adjacent building to pod 100, which is pod 300. Crews need to retain the soil since the building is at a higher elevation to prevent the structure from potentially collapsing and endangering workers.
“To excavate in these conditions, we would be way underneath that building to do it safely. The retaining wall is going to hold up the soil by this part of the building,” Cook said. “We’re hoping that a designer perhaps can step in and come up with the most feasible way of doing it.”
Although several project managers from Branch Builds were not part of the project when the original soil nailing was completed, Commissioner Blake Vance raised the point that the project managers should have known that the same poor soil present at the original entrance would also be nearby pod 300.
“One, I don’t know a lot about construction, and I’ll admit that up front, but it seems that if that was known then (about the soil), then we should have known about it when the original soil nailing was done. Two, it shouldn’t be listed as a critical factor now, because it should have been accounted for already. It feels like a cop-out. It should have been known months ago,” Vance said.
“We’ve been talking about this issue, I believe, for six to eight months trying to figure how we’re going to finish it and we’ve gotten nowhere, which is why we need to figure this out and we need help to figure it out,” Heather Bowman, Business Unit Leader of Branch Builds, said.
“So you’ve been talking about it for six to eight months and haven’t told us?” BOE member Kathey Aldridge contended.
Love said that the issue has come up in meetings and has been discussed in emails. Cook and Bowman said that they are proposing making the soil nailing by the 300 pod a part of the permanent wall. Love added, “If there’s a better solution that someone comes up with, we’re fine with that, too.”
Commissioner Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. objected.
“You are way beyond the completion date now,” Young said. “The complete date was supposed to be when the kids came back from school after Christmas in January. You’re a long ways from completion.”
Cook explained further the various reasons why the contractors decided to change the sequencing of the project and why things were completed the way they were. However, BOE Chair John Greene did not find the response satisfactory.
“The ideal situation would have been starting the soil nailing first, and then we would have been 45 days behind instead of a year-and-a-half behind. We’re at the mercy of the architect. I’m not a construction expert by any means, so that lies with you guys right there that we’re behind,” Greene said.
Another member of Branch Builds said he had written a Request for Information (RFI) back in July but did not get approval until September, adding further that they were completed with the soil nailing by Oct. 15, which put construction crews into the wintertime to do the foundation work and bring in builders.
Greene questioned the decision making of project leadership and explained the position of the school system as it related to pod 100, which is scheduled to be demolished along with pod 200 as part of the third phase of the project.
“The understanding was that we were going to stay in that 100 pod. We had to have it for our children until we could move them over or until they were out for summer then demo it. There is no way that could have happened with this retaining wall,” Greene said. “Knowing that, we should have demoed that from the get-go. In retrospect, we may have done that.”
The same representative from Branch said that it only takes four weeks to do the soil nailing, but it took too long to get the approval. It would also take another three to four weeks to complete the current soil nailing that needs to be done.
Love said that they are “back at square one” in regard to getting the civil engineers and designers involved with the soil nailing.
“We don’t know if they would approve it or how they would design it. Like I said in the beginning, we don’t carry the insurance to design this type of stuff. This was unforeseen, and we need help getting it designed. We can throw out suggestions, but we can’t design it ourselves,” Love said.
In response, Commissioner Aldridge addressed the project leadership.
“What’s been so frustrating about this whole thing is that we’ve known about this. We haven’t done anything and now we’re going to have to do it quickly and get someone, but we don’t know who to get. You see what I’m saying? That is part of the engineering and construction process that Branch should have, I think, foreseen and worked on instead of discussing it in meetings. There should be some concrete examples of, ‘This is what we need to do,’” Aldridge said.
Aldridge continued comment on the poor decisions made by construction leadership that has led to further problems and delays, as well as the fact that Branch did not come ready to present a solution to the boards. Bowman responded by saying once again that they are not designers and need Boomerang to help them, to which Boomerang Architect Rob Johnson said that Branch should have went ahead and used the original person who completed the first round of soil nailing to solve the issue at hand.
ACS Superintendent Brigman then interjected and asked the construction leadership if the issue would be resolved if the high school relocated the students from the 100 pod and the construction crews went ahead and demolished the building. Love said that it was likely not possible because they never know which way the building would fall. Moreover, the entire campus would have to be vacated in order to demolish the building and complete the asbestos abatement.
“It looks to me the only option we have because of that is to come up with a plan to do this procedure you’re speaking of, which we’d probably most likely approve of without hesitation, if only there was one before us,” Aldridge said.
Cook said that they could likely put a proposal together but need time to do so, to which Aldridge asked why they did not do it before they came.
“If this is our only option, why is it not presented in a way that gives us something to work with?” Aldridge added.
Cook said he understood the commissioners’ frustration and added that the idea to use the soil nailing as a retaining wall came through a couple of nights earlier.
Bowman again said that Branch Builds is not able to do it themselves and they need Boomerang and a civil engineer involved. After some back-and-forth between Branch and Boomerang Design, Brigman once again asked project leadership if the students occupying campus are creating a hardship for Branch to get the project completed in time, and the response from Branch was that it would take about 90 days to complete the demolitions and asbestos abatement. Upon further explanation, Cook said that without a design, construction crews cannot proceed with the soil nailing, while Love explained that Branch has to go back out and find another designer for the soil-nailing process and likely could not hire the one they had used before. As discussed continued between members of Branch, Vance made known his displeasure with the whole process.
“There are 10 elected officials here. There are seven members of our administration, and y’all are having conversations you should have had a long time before you got here,” Vance said. “This is absurd. This is sophomoric. If I ran my home like y’all ran your business, I would be bankrupt. This is a clown show. This is a circus. This is exactly what I have come to expect from Branch. This is why people laugh and say, ‘I am so sorry.’”
Vance continued, “This is $22 million taxpayer dollars we’re talking about right here in a county with 14,000 people. We’re going to be paying on this for the next several years. That’s a lot of money and you all are making a spectacle of it. It’s disrespectful of our taxpayers and our citizens, and I’m sick of it.”
Young reminded the construction leadership that the point of completing the project is to get the kids in the building. He then asked when construction crews can expect to get started on the soil nailing, to which a Branch representative said that if they get an answer soon it would start by the middle of March. Aldridge then reminded them that they cannot get an answer if they do not submit the question.
“We’ll put it together,” Cook said.
Bowman then asked Johnson who is responsible for designing the retaining wall, to which Johnson answered that it was the structural engineer. She then stressed the need for the two companies to collaborate. Commissioners again reminded the parties that the conversation should have been held a long time ago. Love then responded by saying again that it was not Branch’s responsibility to do the design.
“We’ve had these conversations and we’ve had these same battles the whole time. They say it’s our responsibility to come up with something when it’s not our responsibility to do design. It’s not our responsibility to design this,” Love remarked. “Something has to be done. It’s not our responsibility to do design. We’ve asked it, and we’ve had the same battle.”
After further discussion between the board members about the difficulty posed by the possibility of moving kids off campus and demolishing the two pods, County Manager Phillip Barrier made it clear exactly what the county and school system needed from project leadership.
“The answer is we need a soil-nailing proposal as soon as possible; tomorrow would be good. We need engineers on the ground. We need whatever needs to happen to happen starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. Period.” Barrier stated. “That’s what we have to do for our children and for our citizens of the county. We need you all to get the proposal to us as soon as possible, the answer as soon as possible. Friday would be good.”
Johnson reiterated his commitment to working with the county, and members from Branch said they believe they could have a plan in place from the structural engineer within the week or at least have a plan submitted to the county by Feb. 26.
“It’s this close and it keeps getting pushed back. So again, we’re all in and we’re going to do whatever we can to support and move forward with (Branch) to be successful,” Johnson said.
On Monday, March 1, Phillip Barrier gave an update on the project, saying that Boomerang Design and Branch Builds had consulted with the engineers who informed them that soil nailing would not be necessary.
