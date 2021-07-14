ASHEVILLE — Dogwood Health Trust is pleased to announce that Heather Parlier will join the organization as Director of Human Resources. She began her duties on July 12, 2021.
Parlier joins Dogwood from UNC Asheville where she has served as Vice Chancellor for Human Resources, Institutional Equity, and General Counsel since October 2019. While in this position, she created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program at UNC Asheville. Parlier also served UNC Asheville from 2013 to 2016 as General Counsel and as Chief of Staff to the Chancellor. In those positions, she was the chief legal officer for the institution, oversaw the work of the Office of the Chancellor, and was the lead staff member on the campus’s strategic planning process.
Prior to Parlier’s latest role at UNC Asheville, she served as the Vice Provost for Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action at Columbia University in New York City where she was responsible for the University’s policies on discrimination, harassment, and sexual assault and misconduct, and served as Columbia’s compliance officer for nondiscrimination and affirmative action laws and disability access. Parlier was also responsible for creating and implementing training and awareness for campus diversity and inclusion and working to create more inclusive and welcoming academic and work environments.
“Heather’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion aligns perfectly with that of Dogwood Health Trust,” said Susan Mims, interim CEO. “We look forward to adding her experience and perspective to our team as we continue to build out our staff with a wide range of talent from across the region.”
Parlier began her career at UNC Chapel Hill in the Office of University Advancement. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her JD from the City University of New York School of Law.
“I have been interested in Dogwood Health Trust since its inception and am thrilled to join the Dogwood team” Parlier said. “And being from rural North Carolina, I see Dogwood as an organization where important changes can be made in small communities.”
About Dogwood Health Trust
Dogwood Health Trust is a private foundation based in Asheville, North Carolina with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary in Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust was created from the net proceeds of the sale of Mission Hospital System and focuses on innovative and equitable ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellness, with a focus on housing, education, economic opportunity, and access to care and health resources. Dogwood Health Trust works to create a Western North Carolina where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive, with dignity and opportunity for all, no exceptions. To learn more, click to www.dht.org.
