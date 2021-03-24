AVERY COUNTY — Anne Benore and Cynthia Allgood successfully completed the Pharmacy Technician class at the Avery Learning Center of Mayland Community College and are now Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).
The first Pharmacy Technician class was held at the Avery Learning Center of Mayland Community College in the Fall of 2020. We are extremely pleased with the results of this program as all five students successful completed this difficult class. This is an accomplishment at any time, however the instructor and students were extremely flexible as the course moved to an online format due to COVID 19.
Two students, Cynthia Allgood and Anne Benore, opted to test at a national level with the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board following the class and were both successful. Both students are now CPhT certified.
“I am so proud of all the students who participated Pharmacy Technician course. This course is difficult enough without the challenges presented by COVID 19. However, Instructor Shayna Vance, PharmD and students showed extreme dedication and rose to the challenge during the Fall semester to gain skills valuable for the workforce,” Melissa Phillips, Dean of the Avery Learning Center, said.
“It was a great experience teaching the pharmacy technician course,” Instructor Cole shared. “Even through the virtual course style, the students persevered, and were able to successfully complete the course and achieve their goal of becoming a certified pharmacy technician. As a pharmacist, I enjoy being able to have a role in training technicians who will in turn advance the profession of pharmacy.”
The next class for Pharmacy Technician will begin on May 18, 2021. North Carolina residents may be eligible for scholarship funding to assist with the cost associated with this class. For more information about Avery Learning Center’s credentialing programs and upcoming classes, click to www.mayland.edu/continuing-education or call (828)733-5883.
