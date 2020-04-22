NEWLAND — At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, deputies responded to a domestic call in Elk Park. When deputies located the vehicle that was involved in the incident, they identified the driver to be Jeffery S. McMahan from Roan Mountain, Tenn. McMahan told deputies that he and his girlfriend had went to the grocery store in Tennessee and noticed a man walking and offered to give the man a ride to Boone, according to a press release from the office of Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
McMahan stated that when they returned to Elk Park they started to argue, and he pulled the truck off the road. According to the release, McMahan stated that “he rode around looking for his girlfriend for a few minutes trying to locate her.” Deputies cited McMahan for violation of the stay at home/nonessential travel order and also for possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Additionally, the release noted that charges have also been filed on Heidy Joyner of Advance, NC for coming to Avery County to camp at a primitive camping site. When a dispute arose regarding the rental of the campsite between Joyner and the property owner, Avery County Sheriff’s Office was notified. After resolving the dispute, a criminal summons was obtained against Joyner for violation of the stay at home/nonessential travel order, the release stated.
