BEECH MOUNTAIN — Two men were taken into custody on Feb. 19 by the Beech Mountain Police Department for suspected assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn R. Foley, 24, and David B Cosentino, 29, were taken into custody by the Beech Mountain Police with assistance from Banner Elk Police, Sugar Mountain Police and Seven Devils Police Department.
According to an incident report from the Beech Mountain Police Department, on Feb. 19 Beech Mountain 911 Communications Center received a call to 998 Beech Mountain Parkway about a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, the incident report stated officers found a white male approximately 54 years old with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officers immediately provided aid until Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department EMTs and Avery County EMS arrived, and the victim was flown to Johnson City Medical Center by H.E.A.R.T. (Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport) for further medical treatment.
The incident report stated no further information is currently available due to the nature of the incident and the ongoing investigation.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
