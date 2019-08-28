LINVILLE — A pair was arrested after calling the Avery County Sheriff’s Office for help and it was revealed the vehicle they were in was stolen.
According to a press release from ACSO, Cheryl Webb, 25, of Elk Park spoke to Capt. Lee Buchanan over the phone on August 17 saying she had run out of gas and not eaten in days. Frye said the vehicle was located in the parking lot of Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Buchanan notified ACSO officers on duty to assist, and upon arrival the deputies discovered the vehicle, which was occupied by both Webb and Logan Winegar, 29, of Newland, had been reported stolen the previous night.
Both Webb and Winegar were placed under arrest and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
Frye said residents call ACSO for assistance often, and this was his first experience with someone calling for help from a stolen vehicle.
“That happens a lot that we go out and help people that are having problems with their cars and stuff like that,” Frye said.
The office is investigating other charges in the case. Frye said the interior of the vehicle was “pretty trashed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.