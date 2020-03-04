The year 1966 got off to a bang in Avery County. North Carolina’s “Hope for Hearts” crusade, a campaign from the National Heart Association, launched its new campaign from four locations in North Carolina: high Point, Wilmington, Leaksville and Grandfather Mountain. On Grandfather, 100 people gathered to watch a National Guard unit from Lenoir fire a three-volley salvo from a 105-millimeter howitzer.
Ronald Hughes passed away on January 30. He was one of the early business leaders in Newland, operating Hughes Brothers General Store and Hughes Funeral Home.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported on February 1 regarding subzero weather and snow, “[I]t was colder in Minneapolis, N.C., than it was in Minneapolis, Minn.” The highway department reported 15-foot snow drifts in the area. Local schools were closed from January 14 to February 10.
Joe Hartley, founder of the “Singing on the Mountain” on Grandfather Mountain, passed away at the age of 95 on February 28. Hartley was a fire warden and farmer, and he helped build the Yonahlossee Road. In 1924, he started Singing on the Mountain, a chance for local church choirs to get together and share their love of Christ, music, and dinner. Hartley was author of a book, “Walking for Health and Traveling to Eternity.” He frequently walked 30 miles a day. Hartley is buried at Tanglewood Cemetery.
Impatient with the progress on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Avery County Chamber of Commerce drafted a resolution to North Carolina Governor Dan Moore and the state’s congressional representatives, asking for a meeting with the US Secretary of Interior. The chamber wanted to pressure the government into starting construction to finish the section of the Parkway around Grandfather Mountain.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper John Wallin died in a Banner Elk hospital on April 1. His patrol car struck another near Montezuma, and Wallis succumbed to his injuries. He is buried in Madison County.
It was announced in April that the federal government had awarded a grant to the University of North Carolina to “reactivate” the tower on Grandmother Mountain.
In May, Sheriff Jack Vance resigned his post after being charged with drunk driving. County Coroner Carl Osborne assumed the duties until the County Commissioners appointed Ernest Turbyfill.
Walter Jarvis, assistant principal at Crossnore, was announced as the first winner of the Terry Sanford Award for outstanding contributions to teaching in May. “Pop” Jarvis was credited as the “most creative and innovated educator in the state,” according to the Charlotte News.
The Seven Devils resort, which straddles the Avery-Watauga County line, opened in June. The development offered skiing, golfing, camping, swimming, fishing, riding trails and other “entertainments.”
A plane carrying four people, including Ray Critcher of Blowing Rock, crashed on Peak Mountain near Banner Elk on July 5. The plane was circling a wheat field when it went down. All four onboard were killed.
In August, it was announced that the Invershiel resort and community, in Linville Gap and under Peak Mountain, was in the works. Julian Morton, Jr., and his mother, Agnes MacRae Morton, were the principal directors. The name Invershiel was chosen because it was the ancestral home of the MacRaes in Scotland. Peak Mountain was renamed Dunvegan Peak. “The village, to have up to 25 shops, will be an authentic reproduction of 16th century Scottish architecture,” according The Asheville Citizen-Times.
Avery County resident and professional wrestler Pete Managoff died in Johnson City of a heart attack on August 25. Managoff had lived in Avery County for the past 25 years and had made a couple of runs to be sheriff of Avery County.
The Rev. T.W. Clapp passed away in September. Clapp had come to the area in the 1920s and founded the Plumtree School for Boys. Later, when the school burned down, the boys’ section was merged with Lees-McRae College. Clapp was a graduate of both Virginia Tech and the Union Theological Seminary and came to Plumtree to pastor the Presbyterian Church there in 1922.
Local men and women traveled to the polls in November. They voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates: John Shallcross for U.S. Senate; W. Hall Young for U.S. House; Hugh Monteith for N.C. Supreme Court; Herman Spicer for N.C. Senate; and Mack Isaacs for N.C. House. All of those candidates lost to their Democratic opponents, save Mack Isaacs.
In national news, the number of US Soldiers in Vietnam totaled 190,000 in January, and 250,000 by April; also in April, “The Sound of Music” won Best Picture at the Academy Awards; in June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them; in July, President Johnson signed the Freedom of Information Act; in August, the Beatles played their very last concert as a band at Candlestick Park in San Francisco; in September, “Star Trek” premiered on NBC; in September, the U.S. Department of Transportation was created; in December, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” premiered on CBS.
Those born in 1966 include singer Janet Jackson, boxer Mike Tyson and actor Adam Sandler.
Those who died in 1966 include actor Buster Keaton and the incomparable Walt Disney.
