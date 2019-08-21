Snow hammered Avery and surrounding counties in January 1956. The local correspondent of the Asheville Citizen-Times reported the “roughest winter in 15 years,” and that the county’s buses had been forced to use chains since the first of the month. The snowy weather continued into March.
The Avery County News reported in late January that the Newland Knitting Mill had recently finished an expansion. The mill expected to double its capacity with the new equipment.
The Calhoun Store in Minneapolis was lost to fire in February. Both the building and its contents were destroyed. In late February, fire swept through the Gusher Knob Clay Plant, belonging to Harris Clay Company. Losses were placed at $200,000.
That same month, N.B. Smithey opened a second general store in the old W.W. Lineback building in Elk Park.
Arthur P. Brinkley, aged 81, passed away on February 22. Brinkley had served on the board of education, the welfare board, owned a store and hotel in Elk Park, was president of the Elk Park Citizens Bank, a town alderman and magistrate, and built that area’s first electric power plant. He is buried in the Banner Cemetery in Elk Park.
In March, in the Cranberry community, the post office was moved back to its former location adjoining the old Cranberry Company Store. In Minneapolis, the school received several improvements. The library contained 1,500 books, the lunchroom was expanded, the auditorium was completed, and new landscaping was added outside.
Various people met in April in Newland in the Home Demonstration Agent’s office and organized the Avery County Health Council. Their purpose, according to the Avery County News, was to “study ways to improve the health situation” in the county. Howard Collins was chair, with Ralph Gwaltney co-chair and Mrs. Jack Zellers, secretary.
Bill Burleson opened the Riverside Coffee Shop opposite Riverside Elementary School in the Spear Community in mid-April. He had a similar shop in the area four years earlier.
In May, teachers and patrons of the Heaton School held dinners and parties to raise the necessary funds to purchase a 16mm projector. The plan was to enhance teaching in the school.
Governor Luther Hodges proclaimed May 20 as “Tweetsie Homecoming Day.” Engine No. 12, which ran on the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad, and the Linville River Railway, returned to North Carolina. The engine, constructed in 1917, used to run between Elizabethton and Boone, passing through several Avery County communities in the process. It had been in Virginia since 1952. It was purchased by singing cowboy Gene Autry in 1954, with plans to move it to California. Determining that the price was too high to transport the engine and cars, he sold it to Grover C. Robbins, Jr., who shipped the engine to the shops of the Carolina & Northwestern Railroad in Hickory, who refurbished the engine. “Tweetise” would return to the mountains in 1957.
Singing on the Mountain in June drew an estimated 30,000 people.
In July, fire destroyed two houses near Newland. The first was the home of Ronald Parker at Miller’s Gap. The second was the home of the Warney Thompson family on Smoky Straight. Both homes were complete losses.
In McRae’s Meadow, on Grandfather Mountain in August 1956, the first Grandfather Mountain Highland Games were held. Mrs. Agnes MacRae Morton, whose family had helped found the town of Linville, read an article on Highland Games and decided to hold one in Avery County. Using a program from the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland, she and Donald McDonald launched those first games on August 19. Two pipe bands were present, and featured games were piping, dancing, footraces, jumps, discus throw, tug of war, and caber toss. A crowd estimated at 10,000 was on hand.
The Phillips 66 Service Station at “Cranberry Junction” opened about the first of September. It was operated by Pen Tolley and his son-in-law, Ashton Evans.
In October, in Watauga County, two local Avery County men, Ted Brown and Haden Ollis, were found dead in a mine. According to the coroner, both men were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes.
In late October, Sloop Chapel on the campus of Crossnore School was dedicated. Donations for the chapel which was made of local river stone, came from far and wide. It is named in honor of Dr. Eustace Sloop.
In national news, Elvis Presley entered the music charts for the first time in February; in June, General Electric introduced the first snooze alarm clock; that same month, President Dwight D. Eisenhower authorized the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance. Also, Eisenhower signed the Federal Aid Highway Act, creating the Interstate Highway System. In July, Eisenhower signed a joint resolution of Congress, authorizing “In God We Trust” as the national motto. Elvis Presley appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show for the first time in September and, in November, “The Wizard of Oz” aired for the first time on television.
Those born in 1956 include actors Tom Hanks and Mel Gibson; actresses Carrie Fisher, Bo Derek and Geena Davis; astronauts Mae Jemison and David Brown; and musician Randy Rhoads.
Those who died in 1956 include former U.S. Vice President Alben W. Barkley and artist Jackson Pollock.
