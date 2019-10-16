Once again, it was dreadfully cold to start the year. Grandfather Mountain reported nine degrees above zero at 8 a.m. on the morning of January 5. An even colder blast swept through the area on January 17. The temperature on Mt. Mitchell plunged to 18 below zero with a half inch of ice documented in Avery County.
There was more discussion regarding the reopening of the Cranberry Mine in late January. The Cranberry Magnetite Corporation was formed and was conducting preliminary testing at the site.
In February, former Avery County Home Demonstration Agent Georgia P. Cohoon was made an honorary life member of the National Home Demonstration Agents Association.
The Avery Journal began publication on May 21. Sherman Pritchard and Bill Shirley were the co-publishers. Kelly Haga was associate editor. There have been many newspapers in the area over the years. The first was the Elk Park Chronicle in the 1880s. This was followed by the Grandfather Greetings in 1910, the Avery Vim in 1911, the Avery Herald in 1914, The Mountaineer in 1917, the Avery Advocate in 1926, the Avery Herald in 1940, the Avery Scenic Press in 1947, the Avery Advocate in 1951, and the Avery Post in 1954. All of the newspapers had come and gone. Pritchard and Shirley saw a need for a newspaper in 1959 and started the Avery Journal, which still survives to this day.
Newland residents went to the polls on May 4. Frank Hoilman was elected mayor; Balsam Daniels, Chairman; Julian Greene and R.C. Perkins, Aldermen; Ruth Calloway, town clerk; and Doyle Benfield, chief of police.
Robert Ward was apprehended near Banner Elk in late June. He, along with Leroy Guy, had robbed the Farmer’s State Bank in Mountain City Tenn., the day before. Ward was spotted by Avery County Deputy V.R. Clawson in a local restaurant. It was Clawson’s first arrest since being hired. Ward was transported to Tennessee to stand for trial.
Norma Ann Buchanan of Elk Park was chosen as the 1959 Rhododendron Queen at the annual festival on Roan Mountain.
There was quite a building spurt going on in Avery County that spring and summer. Among the businesses being constructed were the Pixie Motel in Linville, the Blue Ridge Parkway Motel in Pineola, and the Mountain View Hotel.
In late August, there was a jail break at the county jail in Newland. Four prisoners — Sterling Taylor, Jr., Bruce Story, Pat McCurry, and Billy McCurry—cut through the bars using short blades “probably smuggled in to them by a visitor in cigarette packages,” Sheriff Fred Banner speculated. Billy McCurry was caught hiding in the brush along the North Toe River, Story was captured in a barn nearby and McCurry was picked up at his home near Spruce Pine.
Aston Chapman wrote an article on Linville resident and sculptor Edward Coffey and published the piece in the Asheville Citizen Times. Coffey sculpted animals and people out of concrete. By 1959, some of the famous people he had worked on included presidents Lincoln, Eisenhower, and Truman, generals Douglas MacArthur and Joseph Stalin, and labor leader John L. Lewis.
The Avery County Lions Club celebrated its 20th anniversary in September with a program at Charlie’s Drive-In Restaurant in Pineola.
A group of Japanese agricultural executives visited Avery County the first week of September, touring farms and learning about local agricultural practices.
On November 13, the Asheville Citizen Times published an interesting piece on local Cranberry bogs. The cranberry bog of the Cranberry community had been gone for 75 years (in 1959), but there were still natural cranberry marshes in Newland, Montezuma, Ingalls and near Plumtree. Howard Franklin, who lived between Altamont and Plumtree, recalled that when he was young, “folks would come for miles around to buy our berries.” It would appear that all of the natural cranberry marshes have disappeared as we end the second decade of the 2000s.
Theron Dellinger passed away on December 4. Dellinger, a graduate of Berea College, spent 37 years as postmaster of the post office in Crossnore. He also operated the theater in Crossnore.
A group of representatives from the Avery County Chamber of Commerce paid a visit to Gov. Luther Hodges in Raleigh on December 11. They presented the governor with a bulletin with information regarding sites in Avery County that could support new industries, and with locally grown carnations. The group was led by W. Kenneth Anderson, president of the Chamber and school superintendent.
In national news, Alaska was admitted to the Union as the 49th state on January 3; Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” was released on January 29; on February 3, a plane crash killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper when their flight went down in Iowa, killing all aboard; Lee Petty won the first Daytona 500 on February 22; on April 9, NASA announced its selection of the “Mercury Seven,” the first U.S. astronauts; on July 8, Charles Ovnand and Dale R. Buis become the first Americans killed in action in Vietnam; on August 21, Hawaii was admitted as the 50th state in the Union; on October 2, “The Twilight Zone” premiered on CBS; and “Ben Hur” was released on November 18.
Those born in 1959 include journalist Brian Williams; Vice President Mike Pence; actor Kevin Spacey; and singer Marie Osmond.
Those who died in 1959 include film director Cecil B. DeMille; actors Errol Flynn, George Reeves, Admiral William Halsey, Jr.; General George Marshall; and Lou Costello; last documented Civil War veteran John Sailing; and architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
