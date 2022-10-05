Oct. 7, 1780, is one of those important dates in American history. A group of 900 patriots, mostly from western North Carolina, fought 1,105 British forces at Kings Mountain, just over the South Carolina border. The battle was a pivotal point of the American Revolution. Thomas Jefferson called the battle “The turn of the tide of success.” And it is a part of our Avery County history.
Of course, Avery County did not exist yet. The area was officially a part of Burke County, with Washington County, North Carolina, to the north. Tennessee would not exist for another sixteen years. From time to time, the men in the settlements along the Watauga, Nolichucky, and Holston communities would slip down the mountain, mostly following Bright’s Trace, to join with others in fighting the British. “Light Horse” Harry Lee called these patriots, “A race of hardy men who were familiar with the use of the horse and the rifle, stout, active, patient under privation, and brave.”
These Patriots soon earned the enmity of the British. Major Patrick Ferguson was sent into North Carolina to recruit Loyalists and protect the main under Lord Cornwallis as they advanced. Ferguson issued a proclamation. Local patriots had to “desist from their opposition to British arms” or he would lead his force “over the mountains, hang their leaders, and lay their country to waste with fire and sword.”
Ferguson’s brazen declaration galvanized the leaders in the Overmountain communities. After being joined by the militia from Abington, Va., the likes of John Sevier and Isaac Shelby led their forces out of the Watauga settlement and headed south, crossing through Yellow Mountain Gap and camping on Roaring Creek on September 27. The evening of the next day found them camped at Bright’s Settlement on the North Toe River. As they worked their way down the mountain and into the foothills, they were joined by Joseph McDowell, Benjamin Cleveland, and other patriot militias.
Learning that the Patriot forces were coming, Ferguson took a stand on a little hill known as Kings Mountain. He sent word to Cornwallis, then in Charlotte, that he needed reinforcements. However, Ferguson believed he could defeat the rag-tag Patriot militia. One Loyalist later recalled that the Overmountain men looked “like devils from the infernal regions... tall, raw-boned, sinewy with long matted hair.”
These devils found Ferguson on Oct. 7, 1780. The plan of attack was simple: to surround the hill and attack from all sides. Campbell instructed his men to “shout like Hell and fight like devils.” The Patriot forces did just that. There were charges and countercharges. Ferguson, mounted on his horse and wearing a checked shirt, was an easy target. He was struck several times and was dragged by his horse after falling. With their commander killed, Loyalist forces surrendered. Loyalist losses that day were 1,018 men. Patriot forces lost 90. Ferguson was buried on the field with one of his camp followers killed in the fight, Virginia Sal.
Fearing Cornwallis’s much larger force nearby at Charlotte, Patriot forces were soon on their way back to their homes. They brought with them the wounded who could travel. By October 17, some of them were back along the North Toe River, where Captain Robert Sevier died. He was buried in Bright’s Cemetery. Cornwallis retreated back into South Carolina. His next foray into North Carolina resulted in the battle of Guilford Court House, a costly victory that eventually led the British to Yorktown where they were encircled and forced to surrender.
Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt both considered the Patriot victory a major turning point in the American Revolution. General George Washington later proclaimed to his own army that “The crude, spirited, hardy determined volunteers who crossed the mountains served as proof of the spirit and resources of the country.”
While the battle of Kings Mountain and Oct. 7, 1780, is an American story, it is Avery County’s story as well. The Overmountain Men used a well-worn road through the area to pass up and down the mountain to go fight and then to return to their homes. They camped at least three nights in present-day Avery County and Robert Sevier is buried in the county. It is an important piece of history for our country and our Avery County.
