There are certain stories that resonate over time here in the United States: stories concerning buried treasure. Blackbeard the Pirate supposedly hid plundered loot on the coast of Ocracoke Island, and at Plum Point, near Bath, North Carolina. The Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine in the Superstition Mountains, near Phoenix, Ariz., has been sought for generations. Colonel John S. Mosby allegedly captured and buried $350,000 worth of gold, silver and jewels near Fairfax Courthouse during the Civil War.
If you live in the Appalachian Mountains, probably the most lasting buried treasure stories revolve around John Swift and the Lost Swift Silver Mines. In 1959, an Avery County resident claimed that part of that buried treasure was buried near Elk River Falls. We’ll come back to that.
There are many variations on just who John Swift was, where the mine was located and what became of the treasure. Some say that Swift was an Indian trader, others that he was a pirate preying on Spanish galleons. As one story goes, Swift was born in Philadelphia in 1712. He traveled the seas until he retired to Alexandria, Va., in 1752. Later, Swift became a trader with the Cherokee, working in the “Tennessee Country,” or possibly a long hunter living amongst the Shawnee in the Ohio Valley. He served with the British against the French and during the battle of Fort Duquesne and met captive George Mundy. Mundy was captured as a boy and lived among the Natives. He told Swift of working in a silver mine somewhere on the headwaters of Big Sandy Creek. (Another version has Swift captured by some Indians in North Carolina and learning of the mines while a captive.)
Swift recruited some others, and they set off to find this silver mine in 1760. They were successful. From then until 1769, Swift made several visits from his base on the Yadkin River in North Carolina to the mines. They packed out $20,000 to $30,000 in silver on each trip. But along the way, if a packhorse died, they buried that share of their loot to be retrieved later. As the legend goes, Swift sailed to England to look for additional partners about the time of the American Revolution. He was imprisoned for speaking out in favor of the patriots, and due to the conditions of his incarceration, went blind.
Following the end of the Revolutionary War, Swift returned to the states, but he could never find the mine. He would leave a journal with directions, but the original does not survive, and none of the surviving copies are the same. Many have looked for the mines over the past 200 years, but like so many other such stories, no one can even agree where the mines were located. Some say Scott County, Tenn.; Wolf County, Ky.; or maybe Wise County, Va.
In steps Maude (McKinney) Guinn into the conversation. In 1959, the Johnson City Press ran an article by Guinn concerning the Lost Swift Silver Mines and Avery County.
According to the article, in 1939, Guinn had talked to Uncle Jim Guinn, who told a story of the silver mines. Uncle Jim was then 98 years old and had witnessed much of local history, from the Civil War through the railroad and iron ore boom, to the founding of Avery County. Uncle Jim recalled, that as a boy, “he lived with his parents on a 600-acre tract of land near Elk River Falls... Only a few cabins were located in the section.”
“Among the first to inhabit the area, he said, was a family by the name of Mundy and a man by the name of Swift. They prospected for gold, but instead they located a silver mine, which they worked for a while.”
“From Guinn’s earliest recollection, the mine was located near a little creek that emptied into Elk River. The mine was on the Jim Guinn property, now a part of the farm owned by Mrs. Davis.”
“The Mundys and Swift never erected a house, but camped in the forest. The story goes that when their supplies ran low and the weather became more severe, they carried the bars of silver and an old spinning wheel into a cave. They rolled a large rock into the cave opening, Guinn said his father told him.”
“The younger Guinn searched unsuccessfully for many years, but some few years before he died, he is reported to have located it... Guinn is reported to have pried off several large rocks from around the cave opening, but was unable to scale a steep cliff to pry off a large barrel-shaped rock that sealed the cave.”
“The area in which the cave is believed to be located is about four miles northwest of Elk Park.”
Many people will dismiss this out of hand. Gold and silver mines in Avery County? Yet we know that Thomas L. Clingman, former United States Senator and Confederate general, mined for silver in the post-war years on Buckeye Creek and Clingman Mine Branch. Gold was prospected on Grandfather Mountain prior to 1849, and then again in 1870s, and in the 1960s. There are also other treasure stories in the area, stories like a gold mine on Beech Mountain, loot buried by famed outlaw Frank James off Three Mile, or the lost Garland Silver Mine in the Unaka Mountains.
Did Swift and Mundy mine for silver near Elk Park? Probably not. But someone probably did prospect for gold and silver in the area at some point. Someone probably read or heard of Mundy and Swift, and over time, these two stories became blended, a part of the fabric of Avery County history.
