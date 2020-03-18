For centuries, Grandfather Mountain has attracted visitors from far and wide. Some came to explore the botanical wealth that the mountain contains. These included the likes of Asa Gray, Andre Michaux and John Muir. Other came to just enjoy the natural beauty. By the 1880s, men like Shepherd M. Dugger were giving guided tours for those who stayed at the Grandfather Hotel.
Two events changed the makeup of visitors in the 20th century. The first was Singing on the Mountain. The Singing began as a local event in 1924. Families, church choirs and local preachers gathered at McRae’s Meadows for a Sunday of preaching, singing and fellowship.
The event would grow over the years. In the 1940s, following World War II, Hugh Morton began promoting Grandfather Mountain. Besides the Mile-High Swinging Bridge, Top Shop, and later the Nature Center, Morton became instrumental in bringing politicians and celebrities to the area. Many of those appeared at Singing on the Mountain. Some came to sing, a few to preach and others just to say a few words.
Among the politicians visiting the Singing on the Mountain event were North Carolina Gov. W. Kerr Scott in 1950; Lt. Gov. Luther Hodges in 1953; Congressional Rep. Charles R. Jones in 1956; Gov. Terry Sanford in 1964; Congressional Rep. James Broyhill in 1965; and Gov. Jim Holshouser in 1974. With Holshouser in 1974 were Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, and Gen. William Westmoreland. Former Louisiana governor Jimmy Davis visited in 1957, and then-sitting South Carolina governor Robert McNair came in 1967. Television evangelist Oral Roberts came in 1967. Probably the best attended Singing on the Mountain occurred in 1962, when the Rev. Billy Graham preached to a crowd of more than 100,000 people.
In just four years, the annual Singing on the Mountain will hold its centennial. It would be nice if our governor or elected representatives would once again realize the importance of the all-day singing.
Of course, there have been quite a few other famous visitors at Grandfather Mountain over the past few decades. NASCAR legends Junior Johnson and Dale Earnhardt, Gov. Jim Martin in 1987, journalist Charles Kuralt in 1992, actor Fess Parker in 1966, and soon-to-be governor William B. Umstead in 1952.
