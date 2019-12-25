The end of the year is always a good time to pause and reflect on the past year, and as we end the second decade of the 21st century, the past 10 years. Almost 10 years ago, I took up the challenge to dig deep, to use my training as a historian, to try and tell the story of Avery County through this column in The Avery Journal Times. I have learned much, and I hope you the reader have likewise enjoyed this journey.
There are articles over the years that I feel really contribute to our story, the Avery County story. Some of the articles have talked of familiar stories, like the route of the Overmountain Men along Roaring Creek and the North Toe River, off to fight the British at the battle of Kings Mountain, or the beginnings of Singing on the Mountain, entering its 95th year in 2020. But there are other, lesser-known accounts as well, accounts that I have enjoyed bringing to light, such as in 1918, when a group of 60 women met in the courthouse in Newland and signed a petition asking Sen. Lee Overman to vote for the Suffrage amendment (he did not).
In late 2017, I began a timeline event, looking at what was going on in Avery County from its inception in 1911, on toward the present day. There have been many revelations and I hope you have enjoyed the series. I imagine it will run through at least the 1980s.
“Like it or not, we live in interesting times,” Robert Kennedy said back in 1966. If you have watched the committee meetings and floor debate in the United States House of Representatives over the past three weeks, then you might agree. For only the third time in our nation’s history, the House has impeached a sitting president. In many of these debates, representatives have trotted out our Founding Fathers, making mention of Washington, Jefferson, Madison and others. The other two impeached presidents, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, have been brought up, along with Richard Nixon, who actually resigned before his impeachment could take place.
Most frequently mentioned is Alexander Hamilton, the primary author of the Federalist Papers. (The other two authors were James Madison and John Jay). The Federalist Papers are a series of 85 articles or essays published in newspapers between October 1787 and April 1788, arguing for the ratification of the United States Constitution. North Carolina was one of those states not too keen on the Constitution’s ratification.
Our own current elected representative in Congress, Virginia Foxx, quoted from Hamilton’s Federalist No. 65 on December 18, reminding her colleagues and constituents that “In many cases it [impeachment] will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
On my radio spot last week, I wondered about those early settlers along the North Toe, Linville, Elk and Watauga Rivers. What did they think of the debate swirling around the Constitution? Did any of those Federalist articles work their way into the valleys and mountainside that we call home today? Our area had representation at these two conventions, the first in Hillsborough in 1788 and the second in Fayetteville in 1789. We were largely a part of Burke County and the representatives were James Greenlee, Charles McDowell, Joseph McDowell, Joseph McDowell, Jr. and Robert Miller.
All of that is important today, 230 years after the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It is important to remember men like Washington and Jefferson, Madison and Hamilton. It is important to remember that the Constitution was not ratified in 1788 by North Carolina because it contained no “Bill of Rights,” those first 10 amendments that limit the Federal government in regard to freedom of press, speech, religion, the right to bear arms, the right to be secure on our property, and many others.
How much of this history do you know? How about your kids or grandkids? This past June, the General Assembly in Raleigh voted to remove one of the American History requirements for state high school students. In its place is a course on financial responsibility.
Now, I’m not opposed to students taking a class in financial responsibility or financial literacy. That’s extremely important. But why not replace that class with say, Algebra II? I hate to tell my math professor friends this, but I still don’t use Algebra on a day-to-day basis. But I do have to pay bills, buy houses and cars, balance checkbooks, etc. Our young people today are woefully historically illiterate. And that’s my fault, and as parents and grandparents, your fault. We need to be stressing the important of people like Alexander Hamilton, and the Bill of Rights.
As we look to the new year, and a new decade, what history will we make and preserve? What little details will we learn about the past that we can share with others? History is always being made and we are always uncovering new things about earlier times. I encourage you to join me. Keep reading and talking about the “Our Avery County” column, check out the Avery History Hunters page on facebook, or tune in to my radio program on Glory 1130 the first and third Thursday of each month. Let’s continue sharing and digging deep, preserving the past for future generations.
