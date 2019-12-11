Textile mills were big business in Avery County in the 1950s and 1960s. The Avery Journal announced in January that Diddy Wright, of Spruce Pine, had moved 40 hosiery manufacturing machines into the Sam Ray building in Newland. The name of the plant was Wright’s Hosiery, and it employed 18 people.
In other business news, N.E. Greene, who owned Greene’s Food Center in Linville, opened a second store in Newland that same month. In Elk Park, Brinkley Hardware doubled the size of the store, adding a new display room and woodworking shop. In March, the Avery County Library was expanded, and Joe Howell’s Store, in the Ingalls community, was enlarged and remodeled.
J. Paul Fletcher passed away on January 20. Fletcher had served as Newland’s Chief of Police for 12 years. Prior to that, he had worked 23 years as a fireman on the ET&WNC Railroad. Fletcher is buried at the Daniels Cemetery.
Two new cottages were finished and dedicated at Grandfather Home in Banner Elk in 1963. The first was Harris Cottage, followed by the Cannon Cottage.
In late February, several stores in Newland were burglarized. Front doors were pried open, and coins taken from the cash registers at the Bear Trail Store, Newland 5 & 10, Hubert’s Variety Store, and C.L. Hughes Stores Company.
While Lulu Belle and Scotty had retired from performing on WLS in Chicago, they were still active in the area and across the state. In April, the couple performed at the governor’s mansion in Raleigh at the request of Gov. Terry Sanford. The couple performed at a talent show in Crossnore in May.
Fourteen prisoners escaped from the Avery County Prison Camp in April. The prisoners had cut through the window bars with a hacksaw and then pulled down a section of a chain link fence. Five had been recaptured by press time, and two guards fired for “gross negligence.”
Bus service began in Avery County on June 15. The Queen City Bus Company began running a line between Asheville and Altamont. Sluder Floral Company was the drop off and pickup place, with the Sluders handling ticket sales and baggage claims.
“Air Conditioned by Nature” was a slogan adopted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce to encourage visitors to the area, reported the Asheville Citizen-Times in June. There were many draws to the area, from Grandfather Mountain to Mountain Glen Golf Course. There were summer camps for children and motels, guest homes, lodges and hotels in Linville Falls, Minneapolis, Pineola, Linville, Cranberry, Elk Park, Banner Elk and Newland. “Tourists will find a lot to like, see and enjoy in the small, high altitude county of Avery,” the Asheville paper reported.
The July 4 edition of The Avery Journal announced that the Avery County Courthouse had recently undergone extensive renovations. A new roof was installed, windows repaired, and the interior painted. The mostly visible transformation was the white stucco that now graced the exterior of the structure. Built in 1913, the courthouse, up until then, had always been brick red.
Work began in 1963 on the Newland Presbyterian Church. While construction was under way, the church was holding services in the library at the Newland Elementary School. Work was also proceeding on the Banner Elk Methodist Church, which held its first services on December 1.
Discussion first began in 1963 on the consolidation of the three high schools in Avery County into one large school. A meeting was held to discuss the proposal in the Cranberry High School Auditorium on October 28. Many spoke at the meeting. If a bond issue could be passed, then the necessary funds could be on hand to build the new school. It was estimated that the three current high schools, located in Crossnore, Newland and Cranberry, needed almost $300,000 in repairs. A new school would cost an estimated one million dollars.
The revitalization of post offices continued in Avery County, with a new building opening in Elk Park on October 31.
Margaret and Harold Winters of Elk Park, with the help of Radio Announcer Little Joe Brown, produced a record on the history of dulcimer music the first of November. Among the tunes were “Wildwood Flower,” “Loch Lomond” and “I Never Shall Marry.”
The Avery Journal in its Nov. 28 edition carried several pages concerning the death of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Barbara Davenport recalled being a student at UNC-ChapelHill when Kennedy walked across the stage to receive a honorary degree. “He laughed with his audience when he announced that he came from ‘a small land-grant college up in Massachusetts.’ His robe flapped briskly behind him as he strode away from the ceremony. Every movement was alive and electric with youth. That is why his death is so hard to accept.”
National events in 1963 included George Wallace becoming governor of Alabama in January; Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary closing in March; “Lawrence of Arabia” winning Best Picture in April, the same month that Martin Luther King, Jr., issued his Letters from Birmingham Jail; Mercury 9, with astronaut Gordon Cooper, launched on May 15; on July 1, ZIP Codes were introduced; on August 28, King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial; Lyndon B. Johnson became the 36th President of the United States on November 22 upon the death of President Kennedy; Walt Disney released “The Sword in the Stone” on December 25.
Those born in 1963 include Sen. Rand Paul; basketball star Michael Jordan; actors Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp; and singers James Hetfield and Whitney Houston.
Those famous figures who died in 1963 include poet Robert Frost; singer Patsy Cline; football star Ernie Davis; historian W.E.B. Du Bois; writer Aldous Huxley; and beloved author and Christian apologist C.S. Lewis. Ironically, iconic American writer Robert Frost had read one of his poems at the inauguration of President Kennedy, while British subjects Lewis and Huxley both died the day of the assassination; in the media, their deaths were largely overshadowed by the tragedy on the other side of the Atlantic.
