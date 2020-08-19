ALTAPASS — Most of the folks around here have heard the distant rumble of trains as they pass through the north end of Mitchell County and on into McDowell. It’s now called CSX but from the early 1900s until 1983, it was known as the Clinchfield Railroad. What they don’t know is that if that railroad had not stopped on its way and planted an apple and peach orchard beside the tracks, the Orchard at Altapass would not exist.
When the Holston Land Corporation built the railroad through what is now known as Altapass (naming the area—Altapass, meaning “high pass”), they employed 4,000 workers, they built an elegant hotel to draw tourists, which it did, and they planted two orchards—Holston Orchard (now The Orchard at Altapass) and one at Hefner Gap.
The most productive years at the O were in the 1930s when more than 50,000 bushels left the grounds on trains going north and south. However, years passed, the Depression intervened, and Congress approved the building of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which would join the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Shenandoah National Park, provide work for the thousands unemployed and a pristine ride for tourists. The Parkway split the orchard in half, apple sales plummeted (commercial vehicles were prohibited on the Parkway) and dreams dissipated.
Today the Orchard is thriving—a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the land and its heritage. To recognize that heritage, we are collaborating with the Toe River Model Railroad Club to construct a miniature railroad representation (48 times smaller than a real train) of the Orchard that will “track” in the red barn (train whistle included). As a true community project, the Orchard would love to include cars, tracks, accessories that have their own histories and are now in the attic or boxed in the basement; tiny people just waiting for a new paint job; open cars that once held tiny logs, chunks of coal, livestock, 10" of track here, a curve there.
“We’re thrilled about the Train Exhibit and grateful to the Toe River Model Railroad Club for working with us on this exciting project. It represents our link to the past and our hope for the future,” said Beth Hilton, executive director. “We hope people will want to be a part of this important project, and once running, there will be exciting opportunities for further community involvement.”
Hilton added that the project will be ongoing as there is always room for another car, and another apple tree.
Currently, the design is for a 16-foot oval replica of the track and orchard land in the early 1900s. A model Clinchfield train will run the track passing in front of the tiny red barn, disappear inside the tunnel and reappear at the other end. We are looking for O gauge tracks and accessories.
If you would like to be a part of the Clinchfield/Orchard Project, email Hilton at execdirector@altapassorchard.org. Members of the Model Railroad Club will be working on construction throughout the remainder of the season. We invite folks to come and watch as it slowly chugs along. We are also planning a “Creating a Miniature Apple Tree” workshop for children. Dates and times to be announced for both. The real-size Orchard is more than 40 acres. Even miniaturized, that’s a lot of apple trees.
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3), working orchard, heritage, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open Thursday through Sunday, and is family- and pet-friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible.
For information, click to altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
