ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass’ 2021 season closes on Sunday, Oct. 31, but there’s nothing trick or treaty about it. Halloween will mark the end of a fantastic summer and the start of more planning during the winter months. Music will serenade the close—on Saturday, Oct. 30, as Randy Flack, an Orchard favorite for decades will take to the stage. On Sunday, Oct. 31, Sam McKinney, who has had the ear of a grateful audience for years, will melodiously bid the Orchard adieu for another season. Both concerts are from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., are free of charge and open to the public. The location of the performances will be determined by mother nature.
It was a good year.
We missed most of the frost; apples began ripening in early August, and U-Picking took on a whole new look. Groups went out on the hour and were guided by a fellow apple grower. He talked about the varieties available and helped folks choose only the ripest. As the season wore on, more apples changed from green to red or yellow and filled the trees until the trunks were lost almost from view.
The music and the dancing returned to the pavilion and although the renovation had a slow start due to the pandemic, folks enjoyed the open air and views while listening to new and “seasoned” bands and dancing on the ol’ plywood floor. Most folks enjoyed the freedom of the outdoors, and no one got wet or blown away.
On a sad note, co-founder Judy Carson passed in March. Her passion was the butterfly garden overlooking the barn. Many generous donations followed as did several volunteers, and the butterfly garden was reborn. Trees felled, weeds pulled up and out, fencing replaced, and a new batch of butterfly-friendly plants put into the ground to settle over the winter. A path, benches and identifying signs are planned for next spring. Although we had more than 40 monarch babies this fall in the habitat, an unusual lot of half dozen were discovered on another co-founder’s property in mid-March. A rare coincidence and one that sparked much enthusiasm for the Butterfly Project.
And the train project began its circle around the track, thanks to the Toe River Model Railroad Club members—Warren Harding, Jerry Leaders and Caleb Taylor, and a couple of others who came to watch them build and stayed to help. Artist Randy Snyder finished it off with a Blue Ridge Parkway backdrop, and with the assistance of tiny hands, tiny apple trees began to sprout. Designed as a timeline, it begins with the one lone revolutionary war soldier and carries through past the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway and into today. Since it was the Clinchfield Railroad that planted the Orchard at the turn of the century, this exhibit is fundamental to the O’s heritage and a welcome addition.
The grill didn’t open this season due insufficient staffing, but folks were treated to all manner of apple deliciousness—from fried apple pies, apple blossoms, apple donuts, caramel apples to hot apple cider and apple pie (with or without a chilly, creamy scoop of ice cream). And all were encouraged to pack and lunch and enjoy the views from one of our picnic tables. Many did.
“Of course, most visitors came for the apples. They brought their children to show them what a “real” apple looked and tasted like and where it grew. Kids returned atop their parents’ shoulders, each grasping an apple—each with a smile bitten into it,” said executive director, Beth Hilton. “We were truly fortunate to have so many apples, so many varieties, and for so long a time. The additional hives certainly helped with pollination, but the weather was the major contributor. It was a good year.”
The Orchard at Altapass, located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, educational and music venue. The last day of the season is October 31. Please check the Orchard’s Facebook page for winter updates. The Orchard will reopen May 2022. For information about the Orchard programs and opportunities, click to www.altapassorchard.org.
