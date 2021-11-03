RALEIGH — Officials with the N.C. Department of Insurance remind residents that Open Enrollment for the 2022 Federal Health Insurance Exchange begins Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, for coverage to start Jan. 1, 2022.
“Open enrollment is an opportunity for residents to choose the best insurance plan to meet their needs if they do not have health insurance through their employer or through private means,“ said Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “This year, consumers may be able to tap into subsidy enhancements to provide tax credits that may be larger than last year to offset premiums. There is also no income cap for subsidy eligibility.”
Eligibility for Advanced Premium Tax Credit Subsidies or APTCS is determined through the enrollment process at www.healthcare.gov.
Residents are guaranteed to be insurable and are encouraged to sign up for health insurance if they meet one of the following conditions:
- They have current qualifying ACA coverage but may want to change their plan for 2022.
- They don’t have health insurance through their employer or their spouse’s employer.
- They don’t have government coverage (such as veterans, Medicare and Medicaid).
- They are older than age 26 and can no longer be on a parent’s health insurance.
Outside the Open Enrollment period, North Carolinians who buy health insurance from the ACA may enroll in an insurance plan only if they qualify for a special enrollment period because of life events, such as having or adopting a child, losing health coverage or moving to a different service area.
To enroll in or change ACA health insurance policies for 2022, consumers may visit www.healthcare.gov.
Also, consumer specialists within the N.C. Department of Insurance are available to answer any questions about health insurance by calling 1 (855) 408-1212.
ACA Open Enrollment for 2022 runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.