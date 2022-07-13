GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — A Celtic rock band from Ontario, Canada visited Avery County to perform at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games during its 66th annual renewal.
While the Steel City Rovers have played in North Carolina before, this was their first time at Grandfather Mountain. They’ve previously performed at the Loch Norman Highland Games in Huntersville, and while they’ve played at an array of Highland Games around the United States and Canada, they said this felt special.
“We’ve been wanting to come here for quite some time,” said Ryan McKenna, lead singer of the Steel City Rovers. “It’s a bit of a dream come true.”
The group also includes Joel McKenna on acoustic guitar and background vocals, Mike Fletcher on Scottish small pipes, tin whistle, mandola, guitar and accordion, Devon Martene on fiddle and Mike Cotton on drums. Not all of the band’s pieces include vocals, so Ryan McKenna picked up bodhran to play during instrumental songs. He decided on the bodhran because it doesn’t have an overbearing sound and it fits in well.
“I’m mostly a singer-songwriter, that sort of thing, but I leave the instruments typically up to the rest of the lads,” he said.
Since the band’s formation around 10 years ago, they’ve played at Highland Games, Celtic festivals, Irish festivals, concert halls and events. Occasionally, they’ll play at a pub, Ryan McKenna said, but they’re mostly a concert band. He said the band also likes to cross over and blend into other genres when they can.
“We’ll do things where we’ll play bluegrass festivals, folk, that kind of thing as well,” he said.
Ryan McKenna said that on Saturday the Groves were packed full of people, but even on Sunday, when it was rainy and somewhat gloomy, people still gathered to listen to music, albeit in smaller numbers.
“The madness of these lovely people hunkering down in the rain to listen to bagpipes and be like, ‘No, I love this, this is great,’” he said.
The Steel City Rovers would come back to the GMHG without question, Ryan McKenna said. He said he loves the intimacy of the whole experience and appreciates the High Country’s respect for heritage.
“We love playing this heritage music, but in coming to this area, there is also a really rich sense of heritage here,” he said. “We have an affinity for appreciation of heritage.”
