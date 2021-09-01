AVERY COUNTY — While the Avery County Board of Commissioners declined to fund an animal services position in the county Sheriff’s Office, the board asked Sheriff Kevin Frye to provide monthly reports of documented animal complaints to the board.
Looking beyond this monthly report, animal complaint records requested from different municipal police stations throughout Avery County demonstrate ongoing animal complaint responses from police departments as well as a fractured and inexact system of documenting these cases.
Frye moved one of his deputies into an animal services role in his department in order to address animal calls. Cody Carpenter, now working as the animal services officer, said that, “We’re not going after hunters or leash laws.” He stated that his role will focus more on cases of abuse and neglect, and emphasized that, in regard to an animal services officer, “we really do need something in place.”
According to Carpenter, growing up on a farm he has worked with animals his entire life and feels comfortable with the role and is prepared to work hands-on with the animals. On the day he spoke with the Avery Journal-Times, Carpenter said his office had already fielded two animal-related calls by midday.
Carpenter stated that the department is working to standardize reporting animal complaints, and that the sheriff’s office’s numbers are currently underreporting the number of animal related calls they receive, since the only ones documented are those in which action is taken and not every case in which officers go to the scene. He said that he is working to get staff “on the same page,” and has sent out memos about more consistently and thoroughly documenting reports in the future.
Looking toward local police departments, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk, Newland and the Seven Devils police departments all offered to share one year’s worth of data regarding their animal-related calls.
Sugar Mountain and ACSO did not provide specific details regarding complaints, only the number of how many reports were documented in their offices. Of the 29 cases among Banner Elk, Newland and Seven Devils, five cases involved bears, 14 involved dogs and many were unspecified.
Dogs, across all departments, represent the bulk of animal services calls made to police departments. Of the 14 dog-related cases the police departments’ documents disclosed, six cases were of dogs which were lost or “running at large,” meaning loose, unleashed and not with an owner. These cases did not suggest any aggression or violence, and mostly required officers to attempt to catch the dogs and, in one lucky case, reunite an elderly blind and deaf dog with its owners.
A total of four of the 14 dog-related cases disclosed by the documents included aggressive dogs. One case in Banner Elk discussed a dog attacking a cat while the rest addressed dogs acting aggressively toward people. In Seven Devils, a man was attacked by an unleashed dog in June of 2021, while an aggressive dog was reported but not found by police in November of 2020.
In Newland, a report indicated that a 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog that had broken its chain in its backyard in late June of 2021. The police report stated that one of the owners “stated that some kids had been throwing rocks and yelling at their dog,” but that the responding officer “could not confirm this.” The child suffered a scratch on his right side and a puncture park on his right arm, according to the report.
Police extended its responsibilities in many cases to include animals outside of household pets. Two notable people highlighted in the data included Officer David Beam and Sergeant Mike Henley of the Banner Elk Police Department, who had two unusual cases in the past year.
On Sept. 13, 2020 the pair had to assist Lees-McRae College security in scaring a bear off the property and clearing the scene. Later that fall, on October 14, the pair responded to a bull which had escaped its fence. Sergeant Henley lured the bull back to its pasture with apples from a subject standing near the scene and did his best to repair the fence and keep the bull inside.
These extraordinary cases are outliers in the experiences of police officers responding to animal calls. Without thorough documentation of all cases, however, there is not a clear image of the scope of all police officers and deputies’ responsibilities in responding to animal services calls.
“The board of commissioners is not sticking our head in the sand about animals,” said Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, adding that if more problems are seen the board will continue the conversation with the sheriff’s office, but they do not have a brightline for what conditions need to be met in order for the board to approve an animal services officer.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
