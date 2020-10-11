AVERY COUNTY — The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 presidential election has come and gone, but registered voters may still opt to mail in absentee votes, with one-stop voting beginning later this week.
To register in North Carolina you must:
- be a citizen of the United States
- have lived at the registered address for at least thirty days immediately before the next election at which you want to vote
- be 18 years of age by the day of the next general election
- have your rights of citizenship restored if you have been convicted of a felony and completed your felony sentence including probation, post release supervision, parole or a prison term
- not be registered or vote in any other county or state
One-stop early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 15, in Avery County at the pool complex located on 220 Shady Street in Newland. Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 31. One-stop voting will take place at the following dates and times:
- Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15 and 16: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Voters may contact the elections office to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request for the Nov. 3, 2020, general election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Completed absentee ballots may be submitted via one of the following methods:
- By mail to the county board of elections, postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
- By commercial courier service (DHL, FedEx or UPS)
- Dropped off in person at the county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Election Day (November 3)
- Dropped off in person at the early voting site in the county during voting hours (October 15–31). Note that voted absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the following 19 precincts across Avery County:
Altamont — Crossnore Town Hall Annex
1 Fountain Circle, Crossnore, 28616
Banner Elk — Banner Elk Town Hall
200 Park Avenue, Banner Elk, 28604
Beech Mountain — Beech Mountain Elementary School
60 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, 28622
Carey’s Flat — Hopewell Baptist Church
5104 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, 28611
Cranberry — Historic Cranberry High School
5215 Elk Park Highway, Elk Park, 28622
Elk Park — Avery County Rescue Squad Building
205 Ice Plant Street, Elk Park, 28622
Frank — Frank Fire Department
699 North US 19E, Newland, 28657
Heaton — Heaton Christian Church
210 Curtis Creek Road, Elk Park, 28622
Hughes — Chestnut Dale Baptist Church
1700 Squirrel Creek Road, Newland, 28657
Ingalls — Green Valley Fire Hall
8062 South US 19E, Newland, 28657
Linville — Linville Fire Hall
590 NC 105, Newland, 28657
Minneapolis — Minneapolis Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
47 Minneapolis School Road, Newland, 28657
Montezuma — Aaron Baptist Church
24 Aaron Church Lane, Newland, 28657
Newland #1 — Morrison Library
150 Library Road, Newland, 28657
Newland #2 — Avery County Senior Center
155 Schultz Circle, Newland, 28657
Pineola — Land Harbor Recreation Complex
22 Land Harbor Parkway, Newland, 28657
Plumtree — Riverside Elementary School
8020 South US Highway 19E, Newland, 28657
Pyatte — Pyatte Community Center
141 Rodgers Ridge Road, Newland, 28657
Roaring Creek — Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church
2044 Roaring Creek Road, Newland 28657
In addition to elections for the nation’s president, North Carolina governor, a U.S. Senator, and other state and federal offices, several county and local district races are on the 2020 ballot, including N.C. House District 85, N.C. Senate District 46, Avery County Board of Commissioners, and numerous races for North Carolina judicial seats.
The Avery Journal-Times has provided opportunities for readers to hear from candidates in multiple races leading up to this year's general election.
For more information about the upcoming election, call the Avery County Elections Office at (828) 733-8282.
