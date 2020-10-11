2020 General Election Sample Ballot Avery County

The front and back sides of the 2020 General Election Sample Ballot for Avery County voters to fill out during one-stop voting from Oct. 15-31, during absentee voting, or on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

 Image courtesy Avery County Board of Elections

AVERY COUNTY — The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 presidential election has come and gone, but registered voters may still opt to mail in absentee votes, with one-stop voting beginning later this week.

To register in North Carolina you must:

  • be a citizen of the United States
  • have lived at the registered address for at least thirty days immediately before the next election at which you want to vote
  • be 18 years of age by the day of the next general election
  • have your rights of citizenship restored if you have been convicted of a felony and completed your felony sentence including probation, post release supervision, parole or a prison term
  • not be registered or vote in any other county or state

One-stop early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 15, in Avery County at the pool complex located on 220 Shady Street in Newland. Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 31. One-stop voting will take place at the following dates and times:

  • Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15 and 16: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters may contact the elections office to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request for the Nov. 3, 2020, general election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Completed absentee ballots may be submitted via one of the following methods:

  • By mail to the county board of elections, postmarked on or before Election Day, and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
  • By commercial courier service (DHL, FedEx or UPS)
  • Dropped off in person at the county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Election Day (November 3)
  • Dropped off in person at the early voting site in the county during voting hours (October 15–31). Note that voted absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the following 19 precincts across Avery County:

Altamont — Crossnore Town Hall Annex

1 Fountain Circle, Crossnore, 28616

Banner Elk — Banner Elk Town Hall

200 Park Avenue, Banner Elk, 28604

Beech Mountain — Beech Mountain Elementary School

60 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, 28622

Carey’s Flat — Hopewell Baptist Church

5104 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, 28611

Cranberry — Historic Cranberry High School

5215 Elk Park Highway, Elk Park, 28622

Elk Park — Avery County Rescue Squad Building

205 Ice Plant Street, Elk Park, 28622

Frank — Frank Fire Department

699 North US 19E, Newland, 28657

Heaton — Heaton Christian Church

210 Curtis Creek Road, Elk Park, 28622

Hughes — Chestnut Dale Baptist Church

1700 Squirrel Creek Road, Newland, 28657

Ingalls — Green Valley Fire Hall

8062 South US 19E, Newland, 28657

Linville — Linville Fire Hall

590 NC 105, Newland, 28657

Minneapolis — Minneapolis Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

47 Minneapolis School Road, Newland, 28657

Montezuma — Aaron Baptist Church

24 Aaron Church Lane, Newland, 28657

Newland #1 — Morrison Library

150 Library Road, Newland, 28657

Newland #2 — Avery County Senior Center

155 Schultz Circle, Newland, 28657

Pineola — Land Harbor Recreation Complex

22 Land Harbor Parkway, Newland, 28657

Plumtree — Riverside Elementary School

8020 South US Highway 19E, Newland, 28657

Pyatte — Pyatte Community Center

141 Rodgers Ridge Road, Newland, 28657

Roaring Creek — Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church

2044 Roaring Creek Road, Newland 28657

In addition to elections for the nation’s president, North Carolina governor, a U.S. Senator, and other state and federal offices, several county and local district races are on the 2020 ballot, including N.C. House District 85, N.C. Senate District 46, Avery County Board of Commissioners, and numerous races for North Carolina judicial seats.

The Avery Journal-Times has provided opportunities for readers to hear from candidates in multiple races leading up to this year's general election.

For more information about the upcoming election, call the Avery County Elections Office at (828) 733-8282.

