The 26th annual running of The Bear in 2021, a five-mile uphill foot-race to the top of Grandfather Mountain, saw 653 runners reach the finish line near the mountain’s Mile-High Swinging Bridge. An incident involving a vehicle striking pedestrians prior to the start of the this year's road race prompted the race's cancellation.
Shuttles loaded passengers to transport them from the Mile-High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain after it was announced that the running of "The Bear" road race had been canceled due to a vehicle colliding with passengers at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 181 prior to the race's beginning on Thursday evening, July 7.
The 26th annual running of The Bear in 2021, a five-mile uphill foot-race to the top of Grandfather Mountain, saw 653 runners reach the finish line near the mountain’s Mile-High Swinging Bridge. An incident involving a vehicle striking pedestrians prior to the start of the this year's road race prompted the race's cancellation.
Shuttles loaded passengers to transport them from the Mile-High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain after it was announced that the running of "The Bear" road race had been canceled due to a vehicle colliding with passengers at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 181 prior to the race's beginning on Thursday evening, July 7.
LINVILLE — Multiple individuals have been injured and one was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the start of the "The Bear" road race that stretches from downtown Linville to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain.
The incident occurred near Chestnut Construction at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 221 prior to the start of the popular road race, according to Interim Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley. Those injured were transported to multiple area hospitals.
One person was fatally injured, Henley confirmed.
"Keep those folks, particularly the family of the person who was fatally injured, in your prayers, and of course, those other folks that were injured," Henley said in an interview.
Sergeant Cody Smith of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that three other runners were injured. Their names have not been released.
Henley described the incident as a tragic accident, adding that he believes the driver was trying to move the van and "inadvertently" pressed the gas pedal, hitting a group of people who were on the sidewalk. Smith confirmed that the driver, who was a staff member of The Bear race, stated that he meant to press the brake but had accidentally pressed the gas.
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games officials promptly canceled the race event and also released a statement to media following the incident.
"On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected," Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.
The press release stated that from Friday to Sunday, the GMHG will continue as planned.
The Bear serves as an unofficial kickoff event to the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. The 66th renewal of the Scottish festival continues this weekend through Sunday, July 10, at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who maintains a significant presence during the weekend activities associated with the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, is the investigating agency for the incident. Officers with Avery County Sheriff's Office, as well as Avery County EMS, also responded to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.