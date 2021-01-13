HIGH COUNTRY — Locals looking to get back into the workforce, or to even change careers altogether, have a unique opportunity to do so through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) program and Mayland Community College.
On August 12, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the allocation of $95.6 million for K-12 and post-secondary education as part of the GEER program. The funding was made available through the CARES Act and the state’s community college system received about $15 million in funding to cover tuition costs for workforce classes that lead to a career in an in-demand field.
As Mayland Community College gears into its upcoming semester, Ted Ollis, MCC’s Director of Industry Training and Career Development, has been working directly with students to help them sign up for workforce classes and get their funding covered through the governor’s program.
“These funds are directed toward short-term certification classes, things like certified nurse assistant (CNA) classes, medical coding, carpentry, those types of things. Any student who is enrolled in a two-year degree or a certificate program, those programs are not eligible. It is strictly the short-term workforce courses that are eligible for this GEER funding,” Ollis said.
These continuing education classes start at various times throughout the academic year, and a student simply needs to sign up for the class before it begins in order to enroll. The GEER program covers all costs associated with Mayland’s approved courses, including costs related to certification exams.
“The student basically has no out-of-pocket expense whatsoever,” Ollis said.
Classes that are eligible for GEER funding must be certification classes, meaning they must be certified by the state or nationally. Such classes include nurse assistant, geriatric aide, electrical technician, HVAC technician, paralegal, paramedic, emergency medical tech, therapeutic massage, nutritional and dietary manager, among additional courses.
One certification that remains in high demand regionally is for truck drivers. The truck driver certification course is set to begin this summer. While the certification for the profession is usually an expensive one, students will have the opportunity to have all costs for the course covered through the GEER program.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Avery Learning Center Dean Melissa Phillips said. “While this money is available, if someone ever wanted to take a certification class, this is the time to do it.”
Classes are offered throughout Mayland’s three campuses, but a few classes offered at the Avery campus include nurse assistant, truck driving, medical coding, carpentry, electrical, mental health technician (offered this summer), emergency medical technician classes and others.
Phillips said that while GEER funding remains available, the college’s staff will be looking to provide additional classes to the program in order to fulfill the demand for careers available in the community.
“The list (of classes) is fluid. It could change any time with us adding or taking away classes based on community need,” Phillips said.
Time needed to complete these courses typically takes at least 96 hours, or about eight weeks. Some classes are hybrid, with instruction being conducted both within the classroom and online. Other classes can take between two to three months to complete, depending on how often the classes meet.
While the goal of the program is to prepare students for careers within industries that have been affected by the pandemic, especially within the health care sector, these careers have remained in demand across the region whether there has been a global health crisis or not. Many such fields include those within the trades and the construction industry, and staff at Mayland, such as Ollis, stay in constant contact with local industries to help prepare students for these careers.
“I work with industries in the three counties through a separate program where we can provide training for employees. We also get a lot of calls from companies looking for employees with certain skill sets. We have developed a flier that has been sent to local companies who posted it for their employees, hoping that some of them would take, like an electrical class for instance, to help develop their skills. That way they could move up to a maintenance job or something. That way they could get a little higher pay grade,” Ollis said.
To see what careers are in demand locally, the NC Works office at the Mayland’s Avery Campus also remains a vital community resource. John Greene, Business Service Representative for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program, helps potential students reenter the workforce through training for in-demand careers.
“We have put hundreds and hundreds of people through that program during my time working here,” Greene said. “What we do is we try to get people back into the workforce. If they have the skills and everything, we can find them a job. If not, we can send them to training at the community college, or even for a four-year degree. We also do on-the-job training, and pay the wages for a new employee that doesn’t have the skills.”
Those interested in pursuing a certification at Mayland Community College can contact the Avery Learning Center at (828) 733-5883. Prospective students can also go online and click to mayland.edu/geer. Additionally, the NC Works office can be contacted by calling (828) 766-1385 and is located at 785 Cranberry Street in Newland.
