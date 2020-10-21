RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is vying for a second term as the state’s chief legislator against Republican challenger Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest. The race for North Carolina governor will have consequences on how the state will continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will recover once a vaccine is mass produced.
Background
Cooper was elected governor in 2016 after defeating incumbent Republican governor Pat McCrory. Cooper earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law before being first elected to the General Assembly in 1986. Cooper has served in the state House of Representatives, the NC Senate and was elected as Democrat Majority Leader in 1997. Cooper served as the state’s Attorney General for 16 years after being elected in 2001.
Forest was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016, defeating Democratic nominee Linda Coleman in both races. Forest earned his Master’s in Architecture from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Forest was the senior partner at an architectural firm in Charlotte for 22 years before being elected Lieutenant Governor.
COVID-19
As of Monday, Oct. 19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 247,172 total cases of the virus and 3,939 virus-related deaths. At the onset of the outbreak in March, Gov. Cooper issued executive orders that imposed restrictions on businesses across the state and unilaterally closed schools. Cooper has come under fire for his response to the virus from his opponent, while receiving praise from his supporters.
“At every single point, I’ve used science and data to make the tough decisions, and there is no question that our strong action early and the persistence of North Carolinians has saved lives. When I mandated masks, our cases leveled off, but then Dan Forest lied to the public and said masks don’t work. He even sued me to stop our safety measures. Thank goodness he lost,” Cooper said during a televised debate on Oct. 14.
“Masks are a good cover for what (Cooper) really doesn’t want to talk about: The over million-and-a-half people that he has left unemployed, the thousands of businesses that have been shut down, the thousands of businesses that will never reopen again, the suicide, drug addiction, alcohol addiction, anxiety, depression, you name it, that’s wreaking havoc on our state,” Forest said during the same debate.
Economic Recovery
As of August, the state’s jobless rate currently sits at 6.5 percent, almost half of what it was during the height of the pandemic and is below the national average. Each candidate’s economic recovery plan will seek to return the 315,347 currently unemployed workers back to the job market. NC entered into Phase 3 of Gov. Cooper’s reopening plan on Oct. 2, allowing remaining businesses such as gyms and event venues to reopen at limited capacity.
“Slowing the spread of this virus helps us recover our economy. We’ve been recruiting tens of thousands of jobs to our state even during this pandemic. Forbes magazine has ranked North Carolina No. 1 in business for only the past three years, and those are the three years that I have been governor. We even had to overcome the House Bill 2 bathroom bill that Dan Forest pushed on our state,” Cooper said.
“We would focus on protecting the most vulnerable. They’re elderly, they’re over 70 years old. That’s where we should be spending all of our time and attention. We should allow healthy people to get back about life, back about work, back to school. Kids have missed almost an entire year of school for no reason whatsoever. (Kids) are 17 times less likely to be impacted from the coronavirus,” Forest said.
Reopening Schools
While the Avery County Schools system and other rural school systems have seen students return to the classroom in some form or fashion, most of the schools across the state are still learning online. In September, Gov. Cooper announced that elementary schools could reopen for full-time, daily instruction.
“The number one priority for me is to make sure we get our children back in school. We want our schools back normal, but we have to make sure it’s safe for teachers and students. While I’m using science and data to help make those decisions, Dan Forest is holding a press conference saying we’re going to fill all the classes back up immediately. We’re not going to have any masks, no social distancing and no safety measures. That is dangerous,” Cooper said.
“As soon as I’m governor schools will return. Schools are open all over the world. Schools are open all over the United States, and in fact, private schools have been open for 12 weeks all over North Carolina with no outbreak, no trouble from anybody. Our public schools can be open the same way. Our governor won’t take any advice from anybody. I’ve talked with multiple frontline nurses that said they’ve tried to contact the governor, they’ve contacted Mandy Cohen and contacted the superintendents, saying, ‘We’ll help you get open,’” Forest said.
Public Education
The state’s average teacher salary is currently more than $54,000 annually and the second-highest in the Southeast. According to the National Education Association, NC ranks 30th in the nation in teacher pay. Cooper said he wants to raise teacher pay to the national average.
“We cannot keep leaving our teachers behind while expecting them to lead our children into the future. Dan Forest and the legislative leadership have short changed education over and over and over. We need to invest. We’re asking them to do more than ever during this pandemic. We have to support them. My mom was a public school teacher. I’m a product of public schools. It is important to me. We need to make sure we get through this pandemic, get our children back safely in the classroom in the right way and then fund public education like we ought to,” Cooper said.
“If the governor paid attention to the numbers, he would know that North Carolina is now No. 1 in the Southeast for increased funding in education. But he probably doesn’t know that because he’s vetoed every single budget since he’s been governor, including every single teacher pay raise. He claims he’s all for teacher pay until it’s time to pass the budget for teacher pay. We’ve increased teacher pay over 20 percent since Republicans have been in control, but the governor has vetoed every single budget,” Forest said.
Internet Connectivity
Approximately 60 percent of Avery County is connected to broadband internet. The issue of online connectivity has become increasingly important as school systems moved to an online model and many rural communities were left behind due to a lack of broadband infrastructure.
“Every household needs access to high speed internet access. In North Carolina we have provided millions of dollars to try and do that. I have my Hometown Strong effort that is getting digital learning to these students. Now we know that closing that digital divide is more important than ever. Not only because of remote learning, but because of telemedicine and for our small businesses. I have proposed a $250 million bond that would go along with the school construction bond because (broadband) is part of our infrastructure,” Cooper said.
“Hometown Strong. Nice slogan, but he has done nothing for small town NC. I led the effort for broadband connectivity in the classroom. We’re the first state in the nation to have every single classroom connected to high speed broadband. When I’m governor, we’ll be the first state in the nation to have every last mile connected to high speed broadband,” Forest said.
Medicaid
North Carolina is one of 12 states to still not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The state had an uninsured rate of 12.9 percent, or 1,081,000 without coverage, and is ranked 30th in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in terms of health care access, quality and public health.
“Health care is one of the most important issues we face right now, and closing the health care coverage gap, particularly in the middle of a pandemic, I believe is a moral imperative. We have a way to get health care to construction workers and to early childhood educators by expanding Medicaid. Thirty nine other states have done it, including Indiana when Mike Pence (R) was governor,” Cooper said. “It is wrong to withhold coverage from half a million working North Carolinians. Dan Forest and the Republican leadership have continued to stop it.”
“They were working until you laid them off, Governor,” Forest noted during their recent debate. “Give them their jobs back and they can get their health care back. Yes, everybody needs health care. We know that. You cannot survive in this world today without health care coverage. We need to continue to drive down costs. We need to drive up quality. Medicaid is not the way to do that. A one-size-fits-all government program is not the way to do that.”
To watch the NC gubernatorial debate in full, click to unctv.org/election-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.