NEWLAND – The Newland Town Board of Aldermen met briefly for its regular meeting on Sept. 12. The meeting was moved to a Thursday from the regular meeting time on the first Tuesday of every month.
During his report the board, Town Manager Keith Hoilman noted the facility that used to house a Lowes Foods grocery store location is up for auction until Sept. 24. The property has sat vacant since April 2017.
The town’s upcoming fall festival will be held on Oct. 5 at Riverwalk Park. The festival will feature vendors, games, a pumpkin carving contest, a performance by Avery County Cloggers, a pie eating concert to feature Newland Chief of Police Byron Clawson among others, live music, hayrides, a cornhole tournament, a bouncy house, cake walks, prizes, face painting, pumpkin bowling and a 50/50 raffle.
The Avery Homecoming parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 25.
Town maintenance employee Colby Benfield was briefly honored for his first year of service to the town with a plaque.
