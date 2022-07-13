NEWLAND — After decades of serving the community by means of prescriptions, a local pharmacist has decided to hang up his white lab coat.
A familiar face to many, John “Jay” Ogburn has been working in Avery County since 1986. Ogburn is originally from Sanford, NC, where he worked part-time at a drug store in high school. He wanted to be a pilot, and while his dad did teach him how to fly, he also advised young Ogburn to get a degree to “fall back on,” just in case.
Ogburn liked working at the drug store so much he decided to go to Chapel Hill to study pharmaceutical science. While in college, he was required to do an internship-like program in one of several areas in the state. He chose Watauga Hospital, and once he got to the High Country, he realized he wanted to stay.
“I liked it up here, and I thought, ‘Well, I wouldn’t mind maybe trying to live up here,’” he said. “I moved up here in ‘86 and I’ve been here ever since.”
Originally, Ogburn worked at Revco, which is now CVS. In 1988, however, the old Andrews Hardware building became vacant. In September of that year, he and his first wife, Joy, opened Newland Discount Pharmacy. The independent drug store offered senior discounts and 24/7 emergency service. Their voicemail included his home phone number, so if a customer called after hours for an emergency, they could contact him and he would sometimes come in as late as 2 a.m., Ogburn said.
Starting an independent pharmacy wasn’t easy, he shared. Newland Discount Pharmacy was open Monday through Saturday, and Ogburn said would often work 15-hour days and only pay himself enough to cover his bills and personal expenses. Ogburn’s wife, Joy, was very involved with Newland Discount Pharmacy, which Ogburn said was a necessity when they were starting out and only had one employee. Joy passed away from cancer in 2008.
In the early years, there was a plumbing incident where the whole store was flooded and Ogburn had to clean it himself, with help from a small crew of friends and family. Not long after that, a fire started in the store and the entire ceiling had to be replaced. These incidents didn’t prevent Newland Discount Pharmacy from being successful, however. The Ogburns ran the pharmacy until 1999, when CVS purchased it from them. After that, Ogburn had a three-year non-compete agreement, so he did relief work for pharmacies outside of Avery County.
In 2002, Ogburn purchased the Banner Elk Pharmacy with his professional partner, Debbie Turner. Ogburn continued to work there for 20 years, until he decided it was time to retire. Now he’s focusing his energy on his family, his church and his wife Chastity’s ministry, Anne Ministries. They have been married for 12 years and have six children and two grandchildren.
“We have two little ones, we homeschool them, and we’re pretty active in our church and in this ministry,” he said. “Every year, we have a March for Life on the Square that we promote.”
Ogburn recalled a time when he drove to visit family in Sanford and realized he’d forgotten to deliver medications to Life Care Center in Banner Elk. He immediately made the three-hour trip back to the High Country, dropped off the medicines and drove back to Sanford. He said there would be times where customers would come into his pharmacy and he’d know them so well, he’d already have their medications prepared for them.
“I didn’t stay behind the counter and hide back there,” he said. “I knew my people, I mean I knew them.”
Throughout it all, Ogburn said the decisions he’s made have been through prayer. He said he’s devoted his life to God and his family.
“God worked it out,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.