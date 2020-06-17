RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper has not announced a decision regarding whether a number of businesses closed due to COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen, stating during a Monday, June 15, media briefing that a decision will come early next week.
Under Cooper’s current executive order, restaurants can offer dine-in seating, and barber shops and hair and nail salons are open, but all at reduced capacity. Bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys and gyms remain closed, and Cooper has to decide whether to extend the order, which expires June 26, or modify it in some way.
During the media briefing, the governor said the decision will be based on science and data. He said he remained concerned by the continued uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Overall, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have exceeded 45,000, according to state health data. More than 1,100 virus patients have died since the pandemic began and almost 800 people are currently hospitalized.
“Right now, they’re not trending in a good direction, but we still want to give this more time,” Cooper said. Upon being asked whether he would consider mandating the wearing of facemasks publicly, he noted, “We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at potentially rules to make these mandatory.” Employees in personal service businesses, including hair and nail salons, already are required to wear protective face coverings.
“The face covering really shows its effectiveness when many, many folks are doing that altogether,” NC Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said. Cohen and Cooper each continued emphasizing the utilizing of the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently throughout the day and particularly when you’ve been in contact with items of concern as the best defense for containing the spread of COVID-19. Cohen said the state can still flatten the curve if it takes steps collectively.
Latest county and statewide statistics
As of Tuesday morning, June 16, North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 45,102 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also has reported 1,118 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 797 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,140 individuals have died from the virus, with 45,113 cases statewide as of Tuesday morning, June 16.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 2,115,079 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 16, with 116,130 reported deaths and more than 576,334 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 638,479 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of Tuesday morning, June 16, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 15 is 29,219, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Toe River Health District reported on Monday, June 15, that Avery County has a total of eight positive cases, with six active and two having recovered. The department added that a total of 900 people had been tested in Avery County, with 852 negative results and 40 pending results. The health department conducted a pair of recent drive-through testing events, one on June 9 and another on June 11.
According to TRHD, 735 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 653 negative results, 65 results pending and 17 total positive cases (five active, 12 having recovered). Yancey County reports 990 people tested, with 874 negative results, 87 results pending and 29 total positive cases (11 active, 18 having recovered).
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 44 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 249 positive tests as of June 16 with three deaths, while Wilkes County has 544 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 43 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 159 cases and one death. Burke County reports 726 cases and 16 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 25 cases, while Carter County reports 20 cases and one death as of June 16, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 7,321. Wake County is reporting 3,099 cases and Durham County reports 2,712 cases, according to June 16 statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
