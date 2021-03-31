NEWLAND — On Friday, March 26, members of the Avery County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education and the county manager toured the Avery High School construction project.
Representatives of Branch Builds and Boomerang Design gave updates on the project’s progress to the officials. With the project now under roof due to the recent favorable weather conditions, work on the interior of the building is beginning to progress at an accelerated pace, as the construction crews race to complete the project before the beginning of next school year.
