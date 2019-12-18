NEWLAND — The county’s annual holiday party is full of food, Christmas cheer and the public humiliation of some of the county’s most recognizable people.
Each year county officials gleefully take pies to the face in exchange for canned food donations to help shore up Volunteer Avery County’s pantry. This year the county managed to rake in 343 cans in the interest of slamming whipped cream into unsuspecting faces.
This year’s victims on the pieing block at the Dec. 11 gathering were Register of Deeds Renee Dellinger, Avery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lee Buchanan and Avery County Commissioner Woodie Young.
Sheriff Kevin Frye was scheduled to take the pie, but Buchanan stepped in because the sheriff was at a conference of Raleigh. To add insult to injury, Buchanan was pied by his own brother, Paul, who is Avery County Fire Marshal.
County Manager Phillip Barrier made sure to note that, though one of the commissioners would become a pie victim, 200 cans of food were donated by the commissioners as a group.
This year’s pies were delivered with an extra dose of enthusiasm, giving those of the victims who were bald additional whipped cream haircuts and a thorough coating on the face.
Buchanan sought some small revenge, chasing down Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill and Barrier to share some of the whipped cream.
Volunteer Avery County not only provides assistance with food, but the group helps procure resources to people who need them and assisted hundreds of people with fuel, housing, transportation and clothing in the past year. The group does not accept any federal or state funding due to restrictions on how it would be spent.
All of the funding comes from residents and local organizations.
The lunch, catered by Gadabouts Restaurant, is the one time of year most of the county’s employees from all its different departments are in one room at the same time.
Hosted in Newland First Baptist Church’s gym, Barrier was expediently making the rounds refilling glasses of sweet tea while lines of hungry county workers made their way to the food.
There were a handful of door prizes as well, and a customary thanks from Barrier for everything the county employees do.
