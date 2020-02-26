BANNER ELK — Founded in 1900, Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk will celebrate 120 years of operation throughout 2020, adding a new level of celebration to many of its annual events including its commencement ceremonies, Mountain Day and Founders Day.
LMC was founded by Rev. Edgar Tufts to serve as a boarding school for girls living in the mountains, and it opened to house 14 girls and one teacher, Elizabeth A. McRae, in 1900. When the department for boys opened, Tufts added Susanna P. Lees to the school’s namesake because of her role in being a “generous benefactor,” according to the school’s website at www.lmc.edu/about/history.
Lees-McRae College adopted its current name in 1931 and slowly eliminated high school courses to become an accredited junior college. In 1987, the Commission of Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools approved the college’s request to become a senior college, meaning that it was able to begin offering four-year degrees.
“Celebrating our 120th anniversary isn’t just about honoring our past, it’s also about building towards our future. Throughout the year, we will roll out a new Strategic Plan as well as a Facilities Master Plan — both long-term frameworks for how the college will look in the years to come,” said Nina Mastandrea in a statement released by Lees-McRae on Feb. 18. The statement can be read in full by clicking to www.lmc.edu/about/news-center/articles/2020/college-celebrates-120th-anniversary.htm.
Since its foundation, LMC has focussed on the needs of Appalachia and bringing new technologies to the area’s rural communities.
“Since our first days with a handful of students, to becoming the alma mater for thousands of graduates making a difference across the globe — Lees-McRae continues to inspire people to do good,” said Mastandrea.
To learn more about the 120th anniversary of LMC or its history, visit its online section for the occasion by clicking to www.lmc.edu/about/120/index.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.