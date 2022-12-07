AVERY COUNTY — OASIS, Inc., the nonprofit agency serving survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault in Avery County, received funds from Dogwood Health Trust to continue their critical work for the community.
Dogwood funds will support OASIS’s housing efforts for survivors as they flee violence. Funds will assist Emergency Shelter stays and programs that support survivors in achieving their goals of independent and safe housing.
In addition to housing, Dogwood funds will support OASIS’s ability to serve survivors with limited English proficiency in Avery County through culturally-specific services available in Spanish for native Spanish speakers. Sara Crouch, Director of Community Programs states that “this funding from Dogwood comes at a pivotal moment for our agency as we expand housing supports in Avery County and continue to grow in our ability to provide empowering services in survivors’ native language. Access to services and support in their native language can be life-changing for survivors. OASIS believes that deserves safety and respect, and these funds help us in our mission to provide compassionate comprehensive services to all survivors in Avery County.”
For questions about OASIS services or want to get involved with their mission, contact Sara at scrouch@oasisinc.org. If you or someone you know needs support, call OASIS 24/7 at (828) 504-0911. To learn more about Dogwood Health Trust and their work in Western North Carolina, visit dogwoodhealthtrust.org.
(0) comments
