AVERY COUNTY — OASIS, Inc. (Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter) recently received grant funding from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to partner with High Country Community Health to expand services.
The Community Foundation is a nonprofit serving 18 counties in Western North Carolina. The Foundation is a permanent regional resource that facilitated $20 million in charitable giving last year. CFWNC inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and communities in Western North Carolina.
The funding will be used to provide OASIS clients who are residents of Avery County with medical, dental, and mental health care at no cost to the patient. This funding is a huge step in allowing domestic and sexual violence survivors to get the health care they need and deserve. Studies show that survivors of domestic and sexual violence have specific medical and mental health care needs that are related to the violence endured. This funding will allow OASIS and HCCH to meet those needs for Avery County citizens.
OASIS is excited for this new opportunity to serve Avery County clients made possible by The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
Learn more by clicking to www.oasisinc.org. An OASIS advocate can be reached 24/7 by calling the free and confidential crisis line at (828) 504-0911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.