NEWLAND — October is Domestic Violence Awareness months, and those looking to help women and children affected by domestic abuse still have time to do so by participating in OASIS’s virtual 5K, which is running until Saturday Oct. 24.
Anyone can participate in the 5K by registering at oasis5k.eventbrite.com and walk, run, hike or bike to their heart’s content in support of the individuals and families that Opposing Abuse with Service Information and Shelter (OASIS) serves. Participants can donate any amount they like to the organization in order to enter into the 5K, but a minimum donation of $25 is encouraged.
While doing so, OASIS Outreach Coordinator Sara Crouch hopes that participants will consider their own role in breaking the cycle of violence.
“Because there are no winners or losers of this virtual 5K, what I’m wanting to do is try to raise awareness and get people thinking about intimate partner violence and what it means in our community, what it means in our lives and how it may have impacted them personally,” Crouch said.
Participants who donate $25 or more will receive a 15 percent coupon to Mast General Store. The person who donates the most money will receive a $100 gift card to Mast with some extra goodies; the person who donates the second highest amount will receive a $25 gift card to Mast. Anyone who registers can get a free water bottle from OASIS as well as will have the option to pay $5 for a mask that says “Believe Survivors” with an OASIS logo. Every dollar raised will go directly to OASIS services, Crouch said.
OASIS is also asking participants to share their reflections during Domestic Violence Awareness month with them, and they will post the reflections from the community on their social media accounts.
“Statistically speaking, a lot of people experience intimate partner violence or at least witness it when they’re growing up. Being among the people who have never encountered intimate partner violence in some form or fashion is really great. So reflecting on that gratitude for having witnessed healthy relationships (is important). After that moment of gratitude, ask the question, “What can I do to break the cycle of violence in my community?’ Everyone has a role,” Crouch said.
According to the organization’s annual report, from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, OASIS served 488 individuals (347 adults, 141 children). The agency sheltered 131 people in its free and confidential shelter program, and 26 families in its supportive housing programs. The agency answered 4,475 calls to its crisis lines during that time. Advocates attended court 299 times with 154 clients, according to Crouch.
Additionally, Crouch said that during the pandemic the organization has seen an increase in financial assistance requests from survivors due to the loss of work or due to the loss of child care. Moreover, Crouch said that those who are were already experiencing violence or instability in their homes are being affected in an increasingly severe way.
“This pandemic is increasing isolation and economic issues. I want to reiterate that truth because that is still happening,” Crouch said. “This is just intensifying the tools in the abuser’s tool kit that they can use.”
More information about OASIS can be found at www.oasisinc.org. The 24-hour crisis line in Watauga can be called at (828) 262-5035, and in Avery at (828) 504-0911. Crouch can be reached by call the OASIS office at (828) 264-1532 For emergency assistance, call 911.
Additionally, if a victim of domestic or sexual violence is seeking options and information about rights as a victim of a violent crime, contact the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 733–2071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.