HIGH COUNTRY — Nursing Excellence Awards for Watauga Medical Center, Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Regional Medical Associates were presented last week during National Hospital/Healthcare Week and National Nurses Week.
Jordan Steinbaugh, RN Certified Emergency Nurse, was honored at Watauga Medical Center. Debbie Cornett, RN, received the award at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Linda Smith, LPN, from Watauga Surgical Group was recognized for Appalachian Regional Medical Associates, which includes thirteen medical offices.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System said in a statement that it is proud of all of its “incredible patient care staff, who have continued to meet the healthcare needs of our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They have cared for patients, kept our facilities clean, provided COVID testing, offered telehealth appointments, assisted in vaccinating the community and more.”
ARHS has presented the Nursing Excellence Award annually during National Nurses Week for more than 10 years, and the award includes a $500 scholarship for continuing education. Winners are chosen by a panel of internal judges using a blind process.
Members of the public can recognize outstanding nurses, certified nursing assistants or staff members by visiting apprhs.org/recognize-nurses-or-staff/ or asking for a nomination form at the hospital.
