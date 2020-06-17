ASHEVILLE — Following guidance from the White House, CDC and state and local public health authorities, the National Park Service announced on June 11 that the Blue Ridge Parkway is increasing recreational access at many park picnic areas and restrooms.
Beginning June 13 the Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen access to picnic areas, including restroom facilities, at the following locations:
- Cumberland Knob Picnic Area, Milepost 217.5
- Doughton Park Picnic Area, Milepost 241.1
- Jeffress Park Picnic Area, Milepost 271.9
- Price Park Picnic Area, Milepost 296.4
- Linville Falls Picnic Area, Milepost 316.4
- Craggy Gardens Picnic Area, Milepost 367.6 (port-o-johns)
- Mt. Pisgah Picnic Area, Milepost 407.8
Restrooms or portable toilets are also available at these additional locations:
- Moses Cone Carriage Barn, Milepost 294
- Bass Lake Comfort Station, Milepost 294.6
- Price Lake Boat Launch (port-o-johns), Milepost 297.2
- Linville Falls Visitor Center (port-o-johns), Milepost 316.4
- Craggy Gardens Visitor Center (port-o-johns), Milepost 364.5
- Folk Art Center, Milepost 382
- Graveyard Fields Trailhead, Milepost 418.8
- Waterrock Knob Visitor Center, Milepost 451.2
Additional portable toilets may be available at intermittent North Carolina park locations, and details regarding concession operations can be found online at www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
All sections of the motor route in North Carolina and Virginia, except for a road closure located in Roanoke, Va., are available to visitors.
With public health in mind or due to maintenance concerns, the following seasonal visitor facilities remain closed:
- Campgrounds park-wide
- Visitor Center park-wide
- Select picnic areas in Virginia and North Carolina
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited.
When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders in North Carolina and Virginia, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
Details and updates on park operations are posted on the NPS website at www.nps.gov/blri and social media channels.
