Jesse Pope of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation gave former North Carolina Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley a tour of Grandfather Mountain on June 16 during her visit to counties in Western North Carolina.
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — U.S. Senate candidate and former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley traveled up to Grandfather Mountain for a special tour on June 16.
Recently, Beasley, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat who is facing Republican nominee Ted Budd this November for the seat vacated by the retiring Senator Richard Burr, has been touring counties in Western North Carolina to hear from voters in rural communities. Grandfather Mountain was an important stop on her tour, she said.
“It’s really important to be here to really look at conservation efforts and to really just appreciate the beauty of this area,” Beasley said.
Grandfather Mountain is a great way to understand the intersection between conservation and ecotourism, she said.
“It has to be a really important priority for me as a candidate for United States Senator, because this is one of our most cherished areas of the state,” Beasley said.
Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said that it’s always an honor when elected officials or candidates want to visit Grandfather Mountain. As a nonprofit, the GMSF is “agnostic when it comes to politics,” and they are eager to accommodate any elected officials that are interested in visiting, Pope said.
“The only thing that our interest lies in is what’s best for Grandfather Mountain and the natural resources that are on the mountain,” he said.
In her campaign, Beasley said she’s very concerned about conservancy and addressing the climate crisis, and Pope said she had a lot of questions about the efforts to protect Grandfather Mountain’s resources and wildlife.
Pope said he was very excited to have the opportunity to give Beasley a tour of the new conservation campus and the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, which is in the final stages of construction and not yet open to the public.
“I think it’s really important also to be thinking about as we make these kinds of conservation efforts that there are linkages to make sure we are also addressing the climate crisis,” Beasley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.