RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted December 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, unchanged from November’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent. North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point from a year ago.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 47 counties, decreased in 30, and remained unchanged in 23. Five of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, four decreased, and six remained unchanged.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in December by 2,607 to 4,926,333, while those unemployed decreased by 29,503 to 163,346. Since December 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 93,639, while those unemployed increased 2,676.
Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 5,400 to 4,846,400 in December. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 4,900; Other Services, 1,100; Construction, 900; Education & Health Services, 300; and Professional & Business Services, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 700; Manufacturing, 600; Government, 500; and Mining & Logging, 100. Information and Financial Activities employment remained unchanged.
Since December 2021, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 190,300 with the Total Private sector increasing by 175,300 and Government increasing by 15,000. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 47,100; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 46,100; Education & Health Services, 29,800; Government, 15,000; Financial Activities, 13,600; Construction, 11,000; Other Services, 9,100; Manufacturing, 9,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 6,800; and Information, 2,900. The only major industry experiencing a decrease over the year was Mining & Logging, 100.
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent while Buncombe, Greene, Orange and Watauga counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.
Avery County’s unemployment rate for December was 2.9 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percent from the previous month and ranking 24th-lowest statewide. Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 3.7 percent (30th highest in North Carolina).
Avery: 2.9 percent
Ashe: 2.7 percent
Burke: 2.8 percent
McDowell: 3.1 percent
Mitchell: 3.7 percent
Watauga: 2.5 percent
Yancey: 2.8 percent
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023 when the state unemployment rate for January 2023 will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.