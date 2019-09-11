ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cardiac arrest was indicated as the cause of death of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Carver’s Gap area on Sept. 2, according to a release from Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a follow-up press release by CCSO Sept. 3, investigators identified the body as that of David Ladley Swanson, 53, of North Carolina.
CCSO Public Information Officer Thomas Gray said there is no foul play suspected in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.