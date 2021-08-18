SPRUCE PINE — In July, nine students were recognized at a Medical Assisting pinning ceremony held at Mayland Community College. These students completed prerequisite coursework as well as multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices.
Mary Hannah Marsh, Camilla Cairney, Jocelyn Cotto-Ortiz, Kadynn Johnson, Anna Johnson, Betania Chavez, Sarah Byrd, Lindsy Gillaspie, and Amy Honeycutt received pins. The students are eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) exam. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA. All nine students passed their (AAMA CMA) Exam.
Mayland offers degree, diploma and certificate educational tracks. For more information about the Medical Assisting program, please contact Shannon Atkins at satkins@mayland.edu or click to www.mayland.info/ma.
