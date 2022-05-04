LINVILLE — Students arrived to the venue in an array of transportation options while many were dressed in the finest of gowns and tuxedos to attend one of high school’s time-honored traditions, the high school prom on Saturday night, April 30.
This year’s event was held at the Williams YMCA’s Hugh Chapman Center in Linville, where students, and even a few teachers, enjoyed snacks and an open dance floor to show off their moves to an array of musical selections.
Downstairs, tables were elegantly arranged in shades of color, while a carefully guarded punch table ensured that thirsts were quenched. A photo booth with all varieties of goofy hats beckoned kids to have their portraits made as a keepsake to preserve the memories of a lifetime.
The theme of this year’s prom was “Dancing in the Clouds,” and the dance floor stayed occupied for much of the evening as students danced as couples for slow dances and in large groups for popular tunes like “The Electric Slide.”
‘We are excited for our students to be here and have a great night. They are having a lot of fun and enjoying time with each other,” Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward said of the evening. “The Prom committee did a lot of work to get ready for the event. Shelby Barrier and Jennifer Hurst worked extremely hard to get everything ready.”
Students continued dancing as long as the music would play, squeezing every moment out of a night they will surely share in story with children and grandchildren for many proms to come.
As all good things must come to an end, however, the evening wound down just prior to a scheduled midnight countywide power outage. With fond farewells, students bid one another goodnight and now set their sights to the approaching pomp and circumstance of graduation.
Numerous images from this year’s Avery High School Prom, as well as community submissions, can be found inside this week’s edition, as well as online at www.averyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.