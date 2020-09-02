NEWLAND — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Monday, Aug. 27, that Newland Volunteer Fire Department is the county’s most recent fire department to have improved its district ISO rating.
An Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire score is a rating given to fire departments and their surrounding communities that calculates how well equipped a particular fire department is in its ability to put out fires in its district. A department’s fire score also determines the amount local homeowners and businesses will pay on their insurance policies.
Newland Fire Chief Bryan Bodford helped lead his volunteer force of 21 firefighters through the necessary training and improvements in the department’s equipment in order to lower its rating down from a six to a five.
“It took a lot of hard work and about three years’ worth of planning to get that done,” Bodford said. “It involves a lot of training. I have guys that had well over 200 hours of training per year. The state requires a minimum of 36 (hours). We have been, over a period of three to four years, buying equipment from a state grant to work toward this improvement.”
The department has also been building up its fleet of trucks as well. Despite being a fire department entirely made up of volunteers, it covers a large fireload, more than the average department, Bodford said. The department has worked meticulously setting up water points and “trying to be as efficient with everything we do as we possibly can.”
“The average person thinks that we just hang out at home and wait for the pager to go off and we put on a red light and take off. There is so much more to it than that,” Bodford added. “On average, I spend at least two to three nights per week working for that fire department and working toward this. Everybody has their own role in contributing to this, but a whole lot of it is just trying to put everything together.”
The North Carolina Response Rating System ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners’ insurance rates in that fire district.
“A big part of it goes to our mutual aid and training with our surrounding departments, helping them as well and them helping us. Overall, it’s just lots and lots of hours of dedication and work,” Bodford said.
In July, Commissioner Causey previously announced that the Frank Volunteer Fire Department had also lowered its ISO rating and improved it to a five.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Bodford for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
