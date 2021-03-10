NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Alderman reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 2, which was the last meeting for Keith Hoilman as acting Town Manager before his retirement on March 17.
As the first order of business, Finance Officer Lisa Meinhardt reported that the town’s financial outlook are “way over” projections that were made the previous year and recommended that the town begin planning its budget workshops.
“It looks like we’re going to close out the (financial) year with a surplus,” Meinhardt said.
In addition, Meinhardt said that as part of those workshops, the town should go ahead and begin planning for its annual events, including its Fourth of July celebration, which the town had budgeted $12,000 for when it began the current fiscal year last July. Alderman Dave Calvert recommended contracting with some bands he works with at his restaurant, Carolina Barbecue, that would likely save the town some money, while Hoilman mentioned that JECO Fireworks had expressed interest about putting on a larger fireworks show this year for the festival.
In his monthly police department report, Police Chief Byron Clawson said that the department had a fairly average February, although police responded to four animal complaints at the same residence.
Public Works Assistant Colby Benfield reported that the Public Works Department has been busy during the past month updating water meters at residences around town and has 30 left to complete. The department had spoken with Water Quality Labs about contracting after Hoilman retires. The contract would cost $300 a month and WQL would visit well sites once a week to check water quality until Benfield completes his certification to head the department.
In his last monthly report as the town’s manager, Hoilman said that Bojangles continues to make progress at the construction site beside the town hall.
“They’re working on it pretty hard, so hopefully within maybe 45 to 60 days we’ll see a big advance in it,” Hoilman said.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts project is coming along, and the developer was expected to close on the property by the first of March. The store will be on the site of the old offices of The Avery Journal-Times at 335 Linville Street.
Progress at the Structall Building Systems plant is on hold, however, as crews continue to clean the building after it had sat vacant for nearly two decades. Hoilman also mentioned that a developer had expressed interest in building apartment units in town, and he went ahead and sent the corresponding information about the town’s water and sewer ordinances to the developer.
“I’m trying to get everything pushed forward and completed for the next month or so. As y’all know, this is my last meeting and I’ll be retiring March 17,” Hoilman said.
Hoilman also addressed an email he had received from a board member that he said started off well but did not end that way. Mayor Valerie Jaynes also expressed concern over the email and said that it did not come across as a professional way to communicate between town personnel. Hoilman added that during his 15 years with the town, he had never had a written warning or any other reprimands from the town, and said he did not like the way recent employee evaluations were conducted.
“I just wanted to clear these things up, because I felt like it was a bad mark on me. At the last hour, they suggested putting me on leave with pay until my retirement date, but there was nothing put on there as to why I would be put on leave with pay,” Hoilman said.
Hoilman then expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the town, as did the members of the board who were present, who expressed their appreciation to Hoilman for his work.
“The Town of Newland will continue to go on, and we’ll find way to make things work. There’s no reason why the board shouldn’t continue properly as well,” Calvert said.
