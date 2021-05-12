NEWLAND — At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 4, the Town of Newland Board of Aldermen discussed the search for a new town administrator and efforts to reopen the tag office.
Mayor Valerie Jaynes called the meeting to order and the board approved the night’s proposed agenda, as well as the emergency meeting minutes. Police Chief Byron Clawson provided the police report and expressed his concern for loss of life that happened in Watauga County on Wednesday, April 28. The board then discussed ways to further protect officers with the Newland Police Department.
Colby Benfield gave the public works report and stated that a new hire, Jarod King, had recently began working. Benfield said he had ordered a new tool to help clean the sidewalks, and he and the board discussed the possibility of allocating more money for paving, since it is needed at the moment.
Lise Meinhardt gave the finance office and administrator’s report and stated that maternity leave for one of the clerks at the tag office is set to expire on June 25. Meinhardt had also hired two more ladies to work at the tag office. Meinhardt stated that her last day with the town would be June 30. She said she is leaving in order to spend more time with her children. Alderman Dave Calvert thanked her for all she has done for the town.
Alderman Kenny Caraway stated that he had discussed the way the county collects its taxes with County Manager Phillip Barrier. Caraway then made a motion for the town to follow general statutes for past due taxes and to give 30 days to customers who have missed payments to schedule payments. Missed payments will be turned over to the town attorney for collections. The motion was approved.
The board then discussed the hiring of a town administrator and scheduled a budget workshop for 5:30 p.m. on May 27 before adjourning.
Information for this report was used from draft minutes of the May 4 Town of Newland aldermen meeting.
