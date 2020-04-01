NEWLAND — A March 20 shooting that occurred in Newland is being investigated by local and state law enforcement, according to a release from District Attorney Seth Banks.
According to Newland Police Department Chief Byron Clawson, NPD received a report of a gunshot victim at Apartment No. 21 of Pineridge Apartments in Newland at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, March 20. The victim, Sherrie Williams, was rendered lifesaving measures by NPD before being transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital and then to Johnson City Medical Center, where the victim passed away.
“The shooting death that occurred in Newland on Friday, March 20, 2020, is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Newland Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation,” Banks said in a March 30 press release. “An autopsy has been performed and law enforcement continues to conduct interviews and collect evidence in this case. Law enforcement officials do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the community at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.