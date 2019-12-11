NEWLAND — The Newland Town Board of Aldermen received its annual audit report at its latest regular meeting on Dec. 3.
The latest audit was performed by Cindy Randolph, an accountant based out of West Jefferson.
Randolph was selected after the the accountant the town used last year, Misty Watson, accepted a full-time position as Boone’s finance officer. Randolph came recommended by Newland’s own finance officer, Lise Meinhardt.
Numbers for the town went up across the board, with assets and fund balance climbing as well as some expenditures, some of which was attributed to the new radio-monitored water meters that were purchased to replace the old equipment.
The new meters result in a significant amount of saved labor and more accurate readings. Town Manager Keith Hoilman said the meters can be read in half a day by one person, instead of four people spending two days of labor on just reading water meters.
The meeting also marked the reappointment of town officials. As of now, all the appointments remain the same with Keith Hoilman, Byron Clawson, Tammy Gardner, Joe Seegers and Meinhardt returning as town manager, chief of police, town clerk, town attorney and finance officer, respectively.
Alderman Dave Calvert brought up issues with people failing to obey the speed limits in different parts of town and the difficulty law enforcement can have enforcing those limits.
Clawson noted the department received a complaint about a patrol car parked near a business to watch for traffic violators affecting the amount of customers coming to the business, adding the police are not trying to impede local business.
Another issue mentioned during the meeting is the use of compression release engine brakes in town. The type of engine brake on some diesel vehicles is loud, and not permitted in some municipalities.
Alderman Kenny Caraway said there is no reason for the brakes to be used on the roads in town.
The next regular monthly meeting of Newland Board of Aldermen will take place at Newland Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
