NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen reconvened on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in which Mike Tolsen of Rocky Mount civil engineering firm Mack Gay Associates visited to discuss several grants the town is pursuing in order to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.
The Asset Inventory Assessment grants are made available through the North Carolina Department of Environment Quality. If awarded, the grants would provide $150,000 each to support the Town of Newland’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. As Tolson explained, the town had applied for the grants a year before but were a point shy of qualifying for the funds. The town would have to spend $2,250 against each grant it received.
“The town still has an incredibly good shot,” Tolson said. “I think with some tweaks and with some of the feedback we got from the state, we can revise the application slightly to get one or two more points and be in very good standing. With that, we could expect an award of at least one but hopefully both of the AIA applications.”
Alderman Jamey Johnson made a motion to approve the grant applications, and the board assigned Town Manager Keith Hoilman as representative for the applications. The town unanimously approved the motion. The deadline for the applications is September 30.
Finance Officer Lise Meinhardt is continuing to collect feedback from Newland residents to see if they would be interested in a credit card processing system in order to pay their utility bills. The system would also accept debit cards and electronic checks. Additionally, the town is expecting the delivery of the backhoe it paid for using funds from the previous fiscal year.
Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson gave an update of what he called a “pretty busy month.” Clawson’s list of recent police activity included 10 motor vehicle accidents, two arrests, four drug arrests and four trespassing complaints, and all officers have completed the level two security awareness certification, which must be completed every two years.
Johnson asked Clawson if the call volume was going up, to which Clawson responded by saying that it seems to be the case.
“The reason I ask is because it is, very much so. (The Sheriff’s Department’s) numbers are going up, and I noticed that it’s not just law enforcement. To me, it shows good leadership that the Newland police officers are responding to medical calls in town. They’re not going in to treat them, but they’re going in to clear the way for the ambulances. They’re clearing the way for the first responders, and we’re seeing their call volume go up, too,” Johnson said.
Moreover, Johnson expressed surprise at the fact that there were four drug arrests in Newland in the past month, something he said he would not have imagined being the case in the town when he was younger. Clawson noted that the four arrests were related to methamphetamine, and that the department was continuing to work to curb the problem.
“If you pay attention to what you see on the internet of our population being 17,000, you’re wrong,” Johnson said. “We got an estimate the other day that we’ve got 50,000 people sleeping in Avery County every night. It goes hand-in-hand. I look at all the other police departments, and their (call volume) is going up too.”
The Town of Newland used 3.6 million gallons of water in the month of July. Public works staff made one repair to a well, visited each of them 57 times, visited water tanks 21 times with one repair and the wastewater treatment plant was visited 70 times, generating 1.1 million gallons of water. There were two reported water leaks and and four water meters were replaced in total.
Hoilman gave his town manager’s update in which he reported that the town can expect to receive $18,000 as part of the most recent round of CARES Act funding. Hoilman said that Structall Building Systems is looking at pulling permits, including fixing the roof of the old IRC plant. Steve Nelson is on hold with his campground project as he is waiting to sell a piece of property. The empty building next to the Town Hall has been sold, and Hoilman said he should know more about the project in 30 days.
The aldermen are considering canceling or adjusting the Town’s Fall Festival, saying that they would rather do it sooner than later in order to give the entertainment an opportunity to find other gigs. However, no official decision has been made yet regarding the upcoming events.
