NEWLAND — In a renewed effort to tamp down on the drug activity present in Newland, the Newland Police Department has been awarded a K9 training grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission.
The grant is funded 100 percent by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and does not require a local match. The town will purchase the K9s, the equipment, as well as cover the costs for training, and in turn receives a reimbursement from the state.
“We’re still in the very early stages,” Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson said. “There are people that breed the K9s and it is their speciality. They’re looking for certain traits and bloodline. They provide the training and they help train our officers, because our officer has to be gone for about six weeks to their training facility.”
Clawson said that the department is looking at expediting the process in hopes of having the dogs in service by next spring. However, Clawson said he understands that the process will take time before it is under way. The K9s may even be utilized by other departments in the county.
“Of course, we have mutual aid with other municipalities, and once we get the program up and running, if needed, all they got to do is call and our K9 will be en route to help,” Clawson said.
The need for the K9s comes as the department has seen an increase in drug use and drug-related crimes in town. The increase in drug-related arrests, as well as the increased call volume and demand on the NPD has been a point of focus at town council meetings over the last several months.
“It’s weekly. I wouldn’t say daily, but we’re encountering citizens here that (appear) messed up on drugs. Of course, our drug arrests have went up some, but basically (the K9 program) will help stop and slow down the amount of illegal drugs within the city limits of Newland,” Clawson said.
According to Neighborhood Scout, Newland has a crime index of 54, meaning it is safer than 54 percent of US cities. The town boasts a violent crime rate of 1.46 out of 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 10.20 out of 1,000 residents. Additionally, Newland residents have a significantly lower chance of being the victims of violent crime compared to the state average. The chances of becoming a victim are one in 686 in Newland compared to one in 265 across the state.
While Newland is a safe area to live, the uptick in drug activity is a cause for concern. Nationally, drug use has been on the rise during the pandemic. According to a study conducted by The Recovery Village, 36 percent of respondents reported an increase in illicit drug use, with the need to cope with stress, relieve boredom and cope with mental health problems listed as reasons for the increase in use during the pandemic. Clawson says that he has seen this trend locally as well.
“Absolutely. Since this started, we’ve had an uptick in several locations here in town that we’re aware of. We’ve made some arrests and have tried to keep it down as good as we can. The horrible thing about it is that it’s decent people ruining their lives. It just breaks my heart. It really does,” Clawson said.
