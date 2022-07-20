NEWLAND — The Town of Newland Police Department recently welcomed officers David Beam and Tyler Stockton to its force.
Beam is from Avery County and has been in law enforcement since 2008. After he graduated high school, he went straight to the police academy with his twin brother, who currently works at the Banner Elk Police Department. Beam also worked at the Banner Elk Police Department, as well as the Spruce Pine Police Department.
Beam has an Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate, signifying that he has years of experience as well as a lot of diverse training, said Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson. He’s currently working on an associate’s degree in criminal justice at Mayland Community College, which he said will probably be wrapped up within the next year. After that, he’ll be able to obtain his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.
”I’m just happy that I’m able to work in the community that I was raised in and feel like I’m able to give back to those that helped me when I was younger,” Beam said. “Hopefully I can continue help the younger generation as well.”
Stockton is from Spruce Pine and has been a reserve officer with NPD for a year and a half. He graduated BLET in 2013 and has worked in adult corrections for about nine years. This is his first job in law enforcement, which he said he’s always wanted to do because of his passion for helping people. A lot of Stockton’s training and certifications from adult corrections transfer smoothly to law enforcement, Clawson said.
”I’m thankful for the opportunity to work here in Newland, even though it’s not my hometown,” Stockton said. “It’s a chance to serve the community somewhere I didn’t grow up — not only community policing, not only arrests and that kind of thing, but also just kind of helping people whenever they need help, because we’re the ones that help.”
The entire police department is available 24/7 to protect and serve, and Clawson noted that the two officers will be great additions.
”I’m excited and happy to have both of them here,” Clawson said. “I’d like to thank the mayor and board of aldermen for supporting the police department in Newland and allowing us to serve the community.”
